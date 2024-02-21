Two of the best in the AAC face as we continue our College Basketball odds series with an SMU-FAU prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Two of the best in the American Athletic Conference face as SMU visits FAU. It is time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an SMU-FAU prediction, pick, and how to watch.

SMU comes into the game sitting at 19-7 on the year, and 10-3 in conference play, which places them tied for third in the conference this year. They also come in as winners of six straight games. While the first two in the streak were close, with just a four-point win over Tulane and a three-point win over UAB, they have been more dominant as of late. SMU beat Rice on the road by 26 and also beat Tulane on the road but seven. Last time out, it was a 27-point win over Memphis.

Meanwhile, FAU is 2-6 on the year, and also 10-3 in conference play, tying them with SMU in the conference standings. Still, they are coming off a loss to the top team in the conference. South Florida dominated the game for the most part, at one point leading by 25 points in the second half. With 22 seconds left in the game, FAU would make it a once-point game, but they could not make the full comeback, falling to South Florida 90-86.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: SMU-FAU Odds

SMU: +4.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +162

FAU: -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 152.5 (-115)

Under: 152.5 (-105)

How to Watch SMU vs. FAU

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

SMU is ranked 39th in KenPoms adjusted efficiency rankings. They sit 49th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 34th in adjusted defensive efficiency. SMU is 59th in the nation in points per game but sits 71st in effective field goal percentage. The offensive is led by Zhuric Phelps. He comes into the game with 14.7 points per game this year but is shooting just 41.1 percent from the field. Chuck Harris is second on the team in points with 13.4 points per game but sits first on the team in assists with 3.6 per game this year.

SMU is 12th in the nation in rebounding, while sitting 15th in the nation in offensive rebounding rate this year. Samuell Williamson leads the way. He comes in with 7.6 rebounds per game while scoring nine points per game. Tyreek Smith is second on the team with 5.6 rebounds per game, with two of those per game coming on the offensive glass.

SMU is 26th in the nation in points per game against this year. They are also 19th in blocks per game, and 25th in steals per game this year. Zhuric Phelps leads the way in steals with two a game, while three other players have over one steal per game. Meanwhile, Tyreek Smith has 1.8 blocks per game this year.

Why FAU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida Atlantic is ranked 33rd in the nation in KenPom's adjutes efficiency rankings this year, sitting 12th in adjusted offensive efficiency but 100th in adjusted defensive efficiency. FAU is 13th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 26th in the nation in shooting percentage. Johnell Davis leads the way for FAU this year. He comes in with 18.6 points per game this year while shooting 48.8 percent on the year. Further, he is shooting 46.4 percent from three this year. Next on the team in scoring is Vladislav Goldin. He has 14.4 points per game and is also shooting well, coming in with a 64.7 percent shooting percentage. Helping move the ball is Bryan Greenlee. He comes in with just 7.2 points per game but leads the team with 3.0 assists per game this year.

FAU is 58th in the nation in rebounds per game this year but sits 48th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. Goldin and Davis lead the way here as well. Goldin comes in with 6.5 rebounds per game this year, with over two rebounds per game on the offensive end. Meanwhile, Davis comes in with 6.7 rebounds per game. Further, Alijah Martin comes in with 5.5 rebounds per game, while also having 13.4 points per game this year.

On defense, FAU is 179th in the nation in opponent points per game. They are also 139th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Goldin comes in with 1.5 blocks per game this year, while Alijah Martin comes in with 1.8 steals per game and Jihnell Davis has 1.6 steals per game.

Final SMU-FAU Prediction & Pick

This will be a close game. These two teams are very evenly matched. While SMU is more balanced, they do not have nearly the offense FAU has. FAU though will struggle on defense. With these two teams so close overall, in both rebounding and overall efficiency, take the home team in this one.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final SMU-FAU Prediction & Pick: FAU -4.5 (-112)