SMU and Nevada start their seasons with this Week 0 matchup at Mackay Stadium. SMU has moved into the Power Four conferences but will return to the Group of Five for this game. The Mustangs opened as 22-point favorites and climbed as high as 27 but have settled at 24.5. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an SMU-Nevada prediction and pick.

SMU doesn't foresee an adjustment period entering the ACC, as they think they should be in the conference's title race. The Mustangs have plenty of returning talent, led by quarterback Preston Stone. The homegrown Texan had 3,197 yards last season with 28 touchdowns and six interceptions. Stone will have plenty of familiar faces catching his passes, notably tight end, RJ Maryland who had seven touchdowns last season. He'll also have wide receiver Jake Bailey to help lead the offense.

Nevada finished a disappointing 2-10 last season. New head coach Jeff Choate will try to rebuild a team that doesn't even know who their quarterback will be. Brendon Lewis has won the starting job for Week 1, but Choate is still interested in looking at Chubba Purdy. Purdy's shoulder injury limited him in the preseason, but the brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy could get reps as the season continues. Nevada will lean on their running backs, as their tandem of Pat Garwo and Sean Dollars have some potential.

Why The SMU Could Cover The Spread/Win

The SMU defense could make this a long day for a Nevada offense trying to find its identity. The quarterback battle wasn't a star-studded affair, and Lewis will be throwing to a brand-new wide receiver group. The running backs can be difference-makers, but the Nevada offensive line doesn't instill much confidence. SMU's defense ranked top 10 in yards per play and sack rate last season. They return ten of their top 11 tacklers from that unit, including an elite secondary led by Jonathan McGill and Isaiah Nwokobia.

SMU's offense will also have a massive advantage in this game thanks to all their returning weapons. Nevada's defense allowed 33.5 points per game last season, largely against abysmal competition in the Mountain West. SMU is ready to take on the ACC and should be able to walk over Nevada in this matchup.

Why The Nevada Could Cover The Spread/Win

The excitement of joining the ACC for SMU will have to wait as they return to the Group of Five to start the season. The Mustangs look like a team ready to run over everyone in their path but this season opener in Reno could be a small letdown spot. The Wolf Pack doesn't have many reasons to believe they can win this game outright, but it isn't impossible to see the Mustangs sleepwalk through this game and win by less than three touchdowns and a field goal. If the number stayed at 27 as it did at one point, this bet would look much more appealing.

Final SMU-Nevada Prediction & Pick

This game has all the makings of a blowout win for SMU. They have a massive advantage on both sides of the ball and are ready to make an impact in a new conference. The Mustangs want to make a statement in their opening game and prove they are far removed from their days of playing in the Group of Five. Take the Mustangs to roll in this game.

Final SMU-Nevada Prediction & Pick: SMU -24.5 (-112)