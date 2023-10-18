The SMU Mustangs will face the Temple Owls in an American Athletic Conference showdown. We're here to share our college football odds series, make an SMU-Temple prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

SMU defeated East Carolina 31-10 last weekend. Initially, they built a 14-0 lead. But East Carolina cut the deficit to 14-10. Eventually, the Mustangs pulled away for the win. Preston Stone completed 19 of 38 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns while rushing six times for 25 yards. Jaylan Knighton rushed 11 times for only 26 yards. Additionally, Jordan Kerley caught three passes for 69 yards, while Keyshawn Smith had three receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown. RJ Maryland added three catches for 51 yards and a score. Ultimately, SMU went 4 for 15 on third-down conversions. They also forced two turnovers.

Temple lost 45-14 to North Texas. Early on, it was a competitive game, and they only trailed 24-14 at halftime. But things got out of hand in the second half, and North Texas ran away with the game. Significantly, Quincy Patterson went 12 for 30 for 105 yards and three interceptions while rushing 24 times for 113 yards and a score. Darvon Hubbard rushed 11 times for 69 yards. Also, Amad Anderson had only two catches for 22 yards. He was the only receiver with 20 yards. The Owls went 8 for 16 on third-down conversions. Additionally, they also allowed four sacks.

SMU leads the all-time series 3-2. Curiously, their last game occurred on November 7, 2020, when SMU defeated Temple 47-23. SMU has a two-game winning streak in the series, with 40 points scored in each game.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: SMU-Temple Odds

SMU: -20.5 (-110)

Temple: +20.5 (-110)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch SMU vs. Temple Week 8

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why SMU Will Cover The Spread

The Mustangs are 5-2 because their offense has excelled this season. Additionally, their defense has managed to come through whenever they needed to. The Mustangs hope to go 6-2 with this group.

Stone passed for 1,467 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions while rushing 35 times for 93 yards and one touchdown. Now, he looks to keep getting better. Knighton has rushed 62 times for 358 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the receiving core has excelled, with Kerley having caught 12 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Jake Bailey has 20 receptions for 220 yards but has not scored a touchdown yet. Likewise, Maryland has 18 catches for 206 yards and three scores. Roderick Daniels Jr. has 11 receptions for 204 yards and three touchdowns.

The defense has had four players that have made an impact. Ultimately, Nelson Paul has seven solo tackles and three sacks. Elijah Roberts also has seven solo tackles and three sacks. Isaiah Nwokobia has 21 solo tackles and one sack. Additionally, Alex Kilgore has 14 solo tackles and two sacks. These four are the core of the defense and will be why this team managed to create chaos on the defensive end. How they get off the edge and pressure the opposition will also determine how they excel.

SMU will cover the spread if Stone can spread the ball across the field and keep the drives going. Then, the defense must play more consistent football.

Why Temple Will Cover The Spread

Temple is hurting right now and hopes to get some kind of traction. Moreover, they hope quarterback E.J. Warner can play after they had to scratch him last week due to an undisclosed reason.

Warner has passed for 1741 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Therefore, he is the centerpiece of their offense and one of the reasons why they have even been competitive throughout this season. If Warner cannot go, Patterson will retake the reins. Ultimately, he struggles to pass but runs the ball efficiently. Joquez Smith did not have an impact last weekend. Now, he sits at 59 rushes for 280 yards and a touchdown. Also, Hubbard now has 48 rushes for 222 yards and two touchdowns while catching 18 receptions for 193 yards. Anderson has 27 receptions for 394 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, David Martin-Robinson has 25 catches for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Dante Wright has 22 catches for 271 yards and one score.

The defense needs to do better. Ultimately, two players have the ability to cause havoc. Diwun Black has 10 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks, while Jordan Magee has 29 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Temple will cover the spread if their offense can get off to a good start. Then, the defense must not collapse like a house of cards.

Final SMU-Temple Prediction & Pick

SMU is a great team and Temple is a team that is trying to find its way. However, this pick is based on the fact that Warner may play.

Final SMU-Temple Prediction & Pick: Temple: +20.5 (-110)