The Dallas Mavericks have four games remaining in their regular season and they're currently positioned at the five-seed in the Western Conference. All-Star Luka Doncic has been putting the team on his back and has garnered late-season MVP conversations for his recent performances. It could be all thanks to his newest signature Jordan Luka 2, which will come in a summer-ready colorway for those sunny days ahead. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content.
The Jordan Luka 2 first dropped in July 2023 as an answer to Doncic's success debut Jordan Luka 1. The Luka 2 features a similar IsoPlate design to its predecessor and comes in a sleeker, lower-cut design. Doncic has been rocking these all season and they're perfect for all the unique moves he puts on defenders with the ball in his hands.
We've seen Doncic wear a number of custom colorways on the court, but Jordan Brand has kept his catalogue stocked with different options and combinations. Ahead of the summer months, we'll see a very clean White colorway with hits of Hyper Pink throughout.
Jordan Luka 2 "White/Hyper Pink"
Dropping Summer 2024 for $130
More images here:
>> https://t.co/OLZjxBUr01 pic.twitter.com/26Cpv7Giqb
— Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) April 5, 2024
Jordan Luka 2 “Hyper Pink”
Availability: Coming Soon
Retail Price: $130 USD#JordanBrand #LukaDoncic #Shoes #Sneakers pic.twitter.com/Jr63KsZJ95
— SoleFeen™ (@SoleFeenX) April 8, 2024
The Jordan Luka 2 is currently available in seven different colorways along with three basic team options, but this current release is the closest thing we've seen to an all-white Jordan Luka 2. The shoes are built with sustainable materials and bring performance and comfort to the forefront. The shoes' woven and leather uppers provide a unique mix of materials and the shoes also feature an unorthodox lacing system for maximum lockdown.
We see the Luka Doncic logo on the tongue in bold black along with the coinciding Jumpman logos. The hallmark feature of the shoes is the “Hyper Pink” speckled hits throughout the midsole and IsoPlate. The final hit of pink is seen on the icy outsole of the shoe and can be seen in quick flashes when these are worn on the court. All in all, this is one of the cleaner Jordan Luka 2s we've seen and with the Playoffs coming up, we could see Doncic rock these in-game for the Mavericks.
Apart from the Luka line, Jordan Brand has kept releases consistent with other athletes like Zion Williamson and Jayson Tatum. They're clear making a splash ahead of the offseason and we should see more basketball/lifestyle releases from the brand. Either way, it's clear Jordan Brand has been paying attention to the design and wearability of their performance basketball line.
Jordan Luka 2 “White/Hyper Pink”
While there hasn't been an official release date announced for these, expect them to come sometime during Summer 2024. The shoes are listed on Nike's website with official images, so be sure to stay updated for release details. They're expected to have a retail tag of $130, but they're currently available in Big Kids sizing for $100.
What do we think of these Kicks Fam? Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases.