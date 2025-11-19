The Chicago Bulls will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday in Portland. However, the status of Coby White remains unknown after not playing against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

On Sunday, White made his return to the Bulls following an absence due to a calf injury during the preseason. Altogether, White scored 27 points, dished out eight assists, and grabbed four rebounds as the Bulls lost 150-147 in overtime to the Utah Jazz. Additionally, White played 30 minutes.

On Monday, the Bulls defeated the Nuggets 130-127 without White. In the process, they ended a five-game losing streak. On Friday, they will head back to Chicago to take on the Miami Heat, and on Saturday, they will face the Washington Wizards.

White is coming off a season in which he finished with his highest career scoring average of 20.4 points per game. Additionally, he averaged 4.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game. Also, White is playing out the final year of his three-year $36 million deal he signed with Chicago in 2023.

Afteward, White is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end.

Coby White injury status vs. Blazers

As of now, White's name is not being mentioned on the NBA injury report. However, the Bulls have listed Tre Jones as “questionable” on the injury report due to a left ankle injury.

Also, Zach Collins remains out with a left scaphoid injury. Additionally, Trentyn Flowers of the Windy City Bulls in the NBA G League is out with a left thumb injury. In October, he was signed to a two-way contract.

Bulls injury report

Chicago has three players listed on the NBA injury list:

Tre Jones (Left Ankle): Questionable

Zach Collins (Left Scaphoid): Out

Trentyn Flowers (NBA G-League Two-Way, Left Thumb): Out

Blazers injury report

Portland has no players listed on the NBA injury list as of now.