Budding actor and AEW star MJF is slowly inching toward his return.

Last seen wrestling Mark Briscoe at the 2025 All Out in a “Tables N' Tacks” match, MJF has been on a hiatus since then. While Sean Ross Sapp recently reported that Maxwell Jacob Friedman is expected to be back soon, AEW president Tony Khan has now dropped a much more confirmed update.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show, Khan said, “I expect Max to be back hopefully very soon. Max is somebody who has been a huge part of why this has been a great year, and even though he hasn’t been available every single week, I think he’s done some really great things in and out of the ring this year.”

MJF had claimed after the loss that when he returns, he will be a “changed man”.

Tony Khan provides an update on Britt Baker's absence

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Khan shared more about Britt Baker's ongoing absence and potential return. Baker was last seen wrestling on the Nov. 13 episode of Collision. It sounds like he wants her to come back at “the right time.”

“Britt Baker, somebody that I love and respect who’s also been in AEW from the very beginning—she had been away at times for health reasons and because she had some injuries,” Khan explained. “I’m just looking for the right time with Britt, and I’ve had really good talks with Britt, who I really, really like. I think Britt’s a great person in and out of the ring.

“She’s so impressive. To have somebody who went to medical school, earned their degree, has practiced, and also has wrestled at a high level and juggled all these things. I think it’s really impressive. And as somebody who juggles a lot of jobs and a lot of work, I respect Britt’s work ethic a lot. She’s also a great wrestler,” he continued.