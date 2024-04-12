Nike is constantly pushing the boundaries is terms of performance and style as the most recognizable name in footwear on the planet, this including the venture into brand new sports as well. With Breaking (or breakdancing, b-boying) becoming an Olympic Sport for the first time at Paris 2024, Nike unveiled their first-ever shoe made specifically for breaking. Check out our Sneakers page for more upcoming releases and latest news.
Nike held a recent exhibition in Paris, France that showcased the future of their sneaker technology moving forward. With an AI-driven “AIR” rebrand, the collection features concept models for some of the biggest Nike athletes ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Nike even featured an upcoming concept for Victor Wembanyama's expected upcoming signature shoe among other models for track athletes like Sha'Carri Richardson and soccer stars like Kylian Mbappe.
A new sneaker was also unveiled, titled the Nike Jam, as the brand's introductory sneaker to the sport of Breaking. Attendees got a good look at the shoe, which clashed vintage and modern styles into a perfect model for the streets. With how rich the sneaker culture is within breakdancing culture, it was only right that Nike made a shoe for the occasion.
Introducing the Nike Jam, a sneaker designed specifically for the first year that breakdancing is an official Olympic event. Designed in partnership with the Nike Sports Research Lab and elite breakdancers, its blends innovation around both the wearer's foot and underfoot.
At first glance, the Nike Jam immediately resembles a sneaker from the 90's with updated Nike technology throughout. The uppers feature a multi-layered construction with a stylish wave paneling. They feature an oversized Nike Swoosh with a gradient speckled pattern turning to blue. We see a hit of orange on the Swoosh along the midsole and the outsoles are fitted in black.
Some interesting details arise as we see the 3M reflective stripe in blue along the upper. This will make the shoes shine when flash photos are taken, making for some cool photography when wearing these. The upside down Nike logo on the midsole is also a nice touch, as it will appear right-side up when the athletes are acrobatically dancing on their hands and heads.
Breaking originated in New York during the 1960's as a sub-culture closely tied to sports and hip-hop. It takes inspiration from martial arts and gymnastics, which are both featured in the Olympics, so it makes perfect sense as to why we'll see Breaking in Paris this summer. With shoes being an integral part of the sport's nature, it's no surprise that sneaker culture is deeply embedded and many b-boys and b-girls double as sneakerheads themselves. It's great to see the sport recognized and even better that there will be shoe that caters to the wearer's every need.
There hasn't been a public release announced on these, but be sure to tune into Breaking at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games – you'll be seeing these shoes sliding and locking all across floors.