For years, New Balance has been at the center of sneaker culture's most influential projects and collaborations, constantly reinventing themselves as a brand while keeping their core values at the forefront of everything they do. The brand's range is unmatched, famously outfitting super models in London and dads in Ohio. As of late, artist Action Bronson has been responsible for some of their more exclusive releases.

A lifelong supporter of New Balance far before striking a deal, Action Bronson released his first NB collab in the form of the 990v6 “BAKLAVA”, a controversial sneaker in the eyes of many, sporting a colorway that shouldn't traditionally work, but does. As is the case with all BAKLAVA releases given Action Bronson's true vision as a multidisciplinary artist.

After branching out into the 1906R, FuelCell Rebel v4, and even a minimalistic trail shoe, New Balance will return to one of their numbered classics in the 992. Just recently, Bronson himself teased the newest upcoming collaboration.

Action Bronson teases New Balance x BAKLAVA collaboration

FIRST LOOK: Action Bronson x New Balance 992 “Cosmic Rose” 👀 pic.twitter.com/dURU5eEdND — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) August 27, 2025

Action Bronson at New Balance HQ in his upcoming 992 collab pic.twitter.com/od6Jc1VeqB — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) June 10, 2025

Action bronson reveals New Balance 992 “TIGER EYE” & “DIGITALIS PURPUREA” 📸: @ActionBronson pic.twitter.com/zUhZW7TYlL — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) August 29, 2025



Both New Balance 992 models appear once again in loud, chaotic, yet cohesive colorways that are unmistakably Action Bronson. The first pair, titled “Digitalis Purprea” appears in a stunning magenta/purple suede hue, combining 3M reflective panels along the uppers. The shoes are contrasted with a tan mesh underlay and several shades of NB neutral grey throughout the midsole. The tongue and laces are finished in a lighter grey for an all-around great look.

The second “Tiger Eye” pair features a primarly tan suede upper with a leather New Balance logo to match, accented by loud hits of hyper red throughout the mesh panels. The shoe features a black sock liner and completely black midsole unit for balance, contrasted by the royal blue tongue and aqua laces.

While there's no official word on a release date, expect another release through Action Bronson's specializinginlife webpage. The shoes have been hyped and limited in nature in the past, so don't sleep on another release this time around.