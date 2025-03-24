Sneakerheads have been treated to a massive resurgence of Michael Jordan's classic numbered Air Jordan line over the last years as the sneaker giant is gearing up for another hallmark year in 2025. With a number of Air Jordan 3 retro colorways already seeing fresh new releases, we'll see an underrated pair make its return for the first time since 2007 in the Jordan 3 “Pure Money” colorway.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” was first releases in 2007 as a contrast to the “Black Cat” series seen on the Jordan 3 and Jordan 4 silhouettes. Much like their all-black counterpart, this pair features an all-white ensemble and is meant to signify Jordan's ability to always been “on the money,” whether on the basketball court or the golf course.

In a time where the Air Jordan 3 wasn't quite as popular in the streets during 2007, the simple nature of the “Pure Money” colorway offered a toned-down look from what Jordan Brand and Nike were releasing at the time. It wasn't until the later 2010's that these truly got the flowers they deserved as they currently fetch $400+ on the aftermarket.

Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pure Money”

The Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” Returns in Full-Family Sizing in July! 💸 pic.twitter.com/c9EeMzkxwq — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) January 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

FIRST LOOK: Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pure Money” 🗓️ July 5th, 2025

📝 CT8532-111 (MENS); DM0967-111 (GS); DM0966-111 (PS); DM0968-111 (TD)

💰 $200; $150; $90; $75 USD

📸 IG: xcsnkr

💵COP OR 🚮DROP? pic.twitter.com/Uk5eAnbbEz — KicksFinder (@KicksFinder) March 20, 2025 Expand Tweet



The “Pure Money” colorway is characterized by a simple palette of White/Metallic Silver. The shoes are done in all-white tumbled leather throughout the uppers to match the white midsole and outsole. Key details include the iconic elephant print of the Air Jordan 3 along with a Jordan Jumpman logo on silver along the back heel. Finally, when pulling down the back heel tab, we see “Pure $” stitched onto the heel, finishing the look and giving these a unique detail of their own. They're also the first Jordan sneaker to feature elephant print laces as a second option.

After previously being rumored for a Fall 2025 release, the Air Jordan 3 “Pure Money” is expected to release July 5, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $200. They'll also come in full family sizing with adjusted pricing, so be sure to pick up a pair for everyone in your squad. The shoes will see an online release on Nike SNKRS app with select Air Jordan retailers keeping these in stock.

Are you still holding onto your pair from 2007?