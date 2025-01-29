The Air Jordan 3 continues to be regarded as the most important sneaker in all of Michael Jordan's signature numbered line. The shoes are often released in their original colorways, worn by Jordan, as well as new creation from the minds over at Nike and Jordan Brand. Come next year, however, we'll see the iconic Realtree pattern grace an Air Jordan sneaker for the first time ever.

The Air Jordan 3 first released in 1988 and was designed by Jordan sneaker mastermind Tinker Hatfield. It was the first shoe Hatfield designed for Jordan's signature line and the rest was history – Hatfield would go on to design every Jordan sneaker from there up until the Jordan 15.

The Realtree pattern is patented and designed by founder Bill Jordan, a print we've all seen on various clothing and outdoors equipment. The pattern has become popular in fashion and this will be the first time we ever see a collaboration with Air Jordan.

Air Jordan 3 “Realtree”

The Air Jordan 3 will return in its classic construction and feature the first of it's kind in an all-over Realtree pattern. It's work noting that both examples above are just speculative mock-ups and no true indication of what the shoes will actually look like. However, fans are already getting creative in imagining what Realtree would look like on one of the most classic Air Jordan sneakers ever.

Still, we can expect a mix of green and brown hues as the pattern itself resembles that of the forest floor. The designs usually include leaves, twigs, trees, and other foliage you can find out in nature. While we await official retailer images from Nike and Jordan Brand, fans can get excited about the upcoming collaboration and the melding between the sneaker community and the outdoors community.

The Air Jordan 3 “Realtree” is expected to release during the holiday months of 2025. There's still a ways to go until then, but be on the lookout for breaking news surrounding these and an official announcement in the coming weeks.