Chicago Bulls legend and NBA G.O.A.T. Michael Jordan has always been known for his once-in-a-lifetime talent on the basketball court, but his signature Jordan Brand sneakers have since transcended his playing days and remain a constant staple in sneaker and fashion culture to this day. Jordan was known for having the most stylish footwear during his playing days, often identified by his classic black and red colorways to match the Bulls' color scheme. Come this fall, we'll see his iconic Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” make a return with a classic detail for the first time ever.

The Air Jordan 5 first released in 1990 as a follow-up to the Air Jordan 4, one of Nike and Jordan Brand's most popular silhouettes ever. The shoes are inspired by World War II-era fighter jets, complete with their “teeth” along the midsole. The shoes also became synonymous with Jordan's “23” stitched onto the back heel, which will return for the first time ever on the “Fire Red” colorway.

With Air Jordan and Nike recently releasing official retailer images of the shoes, we have our best look yet at the upcoming colorway, complete with the original black tongue that Jordan donned during his playing days. It's safe to say this will be an extremely hyped release as fans look to own another piece of Jumpman history.

Air Jordan 5 OG Fire Red “Black Tongue” returning this year 🔥 🗓️ September 13th

The Air Jordan 5 will return in its classic ensemble of White/Fire Red-Black complete with similar tooling to the OG pair from 1990. The shoes will feature a primarily white base in smooth leather with hits of black throughout the eyestays, midsole, and “teeth.” The shoes will don a Fire Red midsole as well, extending onto the sockliner and throughout Jumpman logos. Finally, we see the black tongue from the original pair tying the look together.

In celebrating the shoe's 35th anniversary, Air Jordan will add a stitched “23” onto the heel as well as the original Nike Air logo along the back heel. This is the first time that both details will be featured simultaneously on the Black Tongue pair, a massive occasion for diehard fans of the silhouette.

The Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” is expected to release September 13, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $210. The shoes will come in full family sizing and will release via Nike SNKRS app as well as select Air Jordan retailers. These are expected to go quickly so don't miss out on your chance to own a piece of Air Jordan history!