Air Jordan has been known for their collaborations throughout the recent years, but their most timeless releases often come in the form of their own special edition sneakers. The famed “Bin Premio” collection from 2010 and 2011 created some of Air Jordan's most sought-after models at the time, seeing its first revival since in the form of this upcoming Air Jordan 6 “Bin 23” retro.

First introduced in 2010, the Jordan “Premio Bin 23” collection offered a new take on several Jordan models focused on expert craftsmanship and premium materials, loosely inspired by the refined art of winemaking. The sneakers, along with their wooden box packaging, was labeled for true connoisseurs of the Air Jordan line and included the Jordan 2, 5, 7, 9, and 13.

Rumored to return in another limited run throughout 2026, the Bin Premio line will see a revival starting with this upcoming Air Jordan 6. From the initial looks, we already see premium materials throughout the shoe and the iconic red wax seal indicating the collection.

Air Jordan 6 “Bin 23”

Air Jordan 6 “Bin 23” Releasing Spring 2026 🍷 DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/c5r9CiT4sp pic.twitter.com/8Jeke7OyzH — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) August 26, 2025



Upon first look, we see an extremely simple colorway donning the all-black look across the Jordan 6, but as is the case with all Bin 23 releases, the beauty is in the details and premium craftsmanship. We see a high quality leather across all aspects of the upper, reinforced with heavy duty stitching into the base. The base midsole and outsole is also done in black, diverting from the typical translucent icy soles and making these completely black to match the shoe.

Subtle hits of red are seen on the tongue and lacelock, but stands out most with the iconic red wax seal on the back heel. While simple, the shoe offers a completely luxurious feel and is expected to be worth every penny in terms of the quality you're getting back for these.

The Air Jordan 6 “Bin 23” is expected to release during the spring season of 2026 with a hard release date still on the horizon. The shoes will come with a whopping $350 price tag for the premium quality, a stern increase from previous $175 retail tags from 2010 and 2011. Nevertheless, owning this sneaker is a rare opportunity so be sure to keep an eye out for their release date.