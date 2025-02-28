Boston Celtics' star and NBA Champion Jaylen Brown has recently unveiled his newest creations from sponsor 741 in the former of his latest signature sneakers. Coming from a background that highly values education, Brown has made it known that the constant desire to learn is something her carries alongside himself in all aspects of life. So, there was no better partner to help him unveil his latest accomplishment other than Bill Nye, the Science Guy.

Jaylen Brown linked with sponsor 741 Performance to put together an event at the Museum of Science in Boston just a few weeks ago in an effort to grow awareness of his newest signature sneakers and the cosmos around us. The event too place in the Cosmic Light wing of the planetarium, where Brown was interviewed on stage by Jazylyn Guerra. In attendance were teammates Jayson Tatum and Derrick White, along with the Mayor of Boston and student's from Brown's program at MIT.

Billy Nye the Science Guy joined Jaylen Brown on stage, fulfilled a childhood dream the basketball star has been public about in the past.

Jaylen Brown and Bill Nye unveil the 741 Rover

Brown unveiled the new 741 Rover in an unreleased “White Noise” colorway. With the help of Billy Nye rocking a custom 741 jacket complete with the “orb” design on the back, Jaylen Brown joins a growing group of NBA stars that walk off the beaten path in terms of choosing their sneaker sponsors. Other notable players including Kyrie Irving (ANTA), Austin Reaves (Rigorer), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Converse), and Nikola Jokic (361°) have gone similar routes while simultaneously growing their own personal branded eco-systems.

In an interview with CelticsWire, Brown said “Decentralization is here, but why not the shoe industry? Why not every industry? I'm chellenging everybody to continue this trend and continue this journey. It's a new world.”