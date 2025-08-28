Long after his football playing days and well into his career as a head coach, “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders has always brought the spotlight with him wherever he's gone. Following his Hall-of-Fame year in 1994, every sponsor from Nike apparel to Sega video games wanted a piece of the action and in true Deion Sanders fashion, he took the liberty of recording his own theme song. Now, the moment will be immortalized in the form of the upcoming Nike Air Diamond Turf sneakers.

The Nike Air Diamond Turf line first arrived in 1994 and marketed for Deion Sanders as a one-of-a-kind sneaker for a one-of-a-kind athlete. It was Nike's first time really experimenting with hybrid sneakers, perfecting matching up with the generational two-sport talent of Sanders.

At the height of his fame off the field, Deion Sanders recorded “Must Be The Money” in 1994, a hip hop/pop song about his journey to stardom. For a moment, Deion Sanders was the most famous person on Earth and this upcoming colorway is a nice homage to a much simpler time.

Nike Air Diamond Turf “Must Be The Money”

The classic Nike Air Diamond Turf will return in a special Sail/Coconut Milk-Mica Blue-Off Noir edition for an overall clean and unique take on this sneaker. The majority of the uppers will be done in Sail and Coconut Milk leather throughout the multiple panels of the shoe. The signature strap along the midfoot features a baby blue Nike Swoosh. The black midsole complements the gold mesh panels along the side.

Further details reveal the classic Nike Air logo on the back heel to match the Air Diamond Turf logo on the tongue. The shoes are finished with a dual-toned outsole complete with graphics along the bottoms.

The Nike Air Diamond Turf “Must Be The Money” will release September 15, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $155. The shoes will arrive on Nike SNKRS app on release date, coming in full family sizing in ample quantities.