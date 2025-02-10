Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant is stacking his accolades ahead of his 15th career NBA All-Star selection and he could be adding another to his long list of impressive accomplishments. Durant is one of just three athletes (Michael Jordan, LeBron James) with lifetime Nike contracts and owns one of the longest running signature collections in basketball history. Now, another chapter will be added to his story as initial looks of the Nike KD 18 have been revealed online.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike KD 17 debuted in May 2024 and was an instant hit among sneakerheads, especially those among the basketball community as well. With Durant's unique mix of length and athleticism, the shoes are perfect for all types of games and have been heralded as one of the more comfortable basketball sneakers on the market.

Known for quickly turning around new models year after year, the Nike KD 18 will be here before we know it and recent leaks online have been a great indicator of what to expect in the coming months.

First Look at the upcoming Nike KD 18

Right off the bat, we see vibrant, retro-inspired color blocking throughout what was later confirmed by @Boardroom as the upcoming Nike KD 18. The shoe features a similar overall shape to its predecessors in the Nike KD 17 and KD 16, but the main difference is the detached or “winged” lace system. The upper features a number of overlaying materials including mesh and suede, combined to give the shoes a layered effect.

The shoes are based in a typical Nike Zoom outsole and feature a number of neon and gradient hues, along with a black midsole speckled in orange. There's a lot going on here, but the initial colorway proves to be a great one as fans are already excited for the upcoming release.

There's no word on an official release as of now, but we can certainly expect news in the very near future on when these may be hitting the shelves. Be sure to keep it locked with our Sneakers news for all updates on the upcoming Nike KD 18.