Memphis Grizzlies' franchise star Ja Morant is one of the NBA's most electric players, but he's also got a serious eye for style when it comes to his footwear. As the new season approaches, Morant's third signature Nike Ja 3 is preparing to be rolled out in full force. However, he continues to work with the people over at Nike in creating new editions of his favorite Nike Air Force 1. Up next, we'll see the “NY vs. NY” colorway make it return under Morant.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Nike NYvsNY is an annual basketball tournament held throughout the summer in the famous parks of New York City. Already on its sixth year, the outdoor tournament draws some of the world's best street ballers and has been known to draw attention from NBA talent themselves.

Ja Morant has always been an active member in grassroots basketball tournaments, often supporting from the sidelines during various Nike events around the world. This won't be Morant's first time repping NYvsNY as he'll honor the latest summer series with another Air Force 1.

Ja Morant's Nike Air Force 1 “NYvsNY

Article Continues Below

Official Images // Ja Morant x Nike Air Force 1 Low “NY vs. NY” 🗽 pic.twitter.com/aQDILkACIU — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) September 11, 2025



This newest Nike Air Force 1 arrives in Black/Cobalt Bliss-White for a simple, yet effective colorway. The shoe is done in black suede throughout the entire upper, excluding the eyelets and Swoosh done in textured leather. The midsole features a flat black look with a subtle hit of Cobalt Bliss along the “Air” logo.

Based in a gum outsole, the hallmark feature of this pair is the addition of thick rope laces, complete with a blue lace dubrae. The Nike Air logo on the tongue matches the Cobalt Bliss hits, finished with “NYvsNY” stitched on the back heel and insole.

The pair has yet to see an official release date, but expect these to land on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike platforms sometime during the upcoming fall 2025 months. The shoes will retail for $130 and should be rather limited, so be sure to secure your pair on release day.