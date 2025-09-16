When NBA legend Kobe Bryant first burst onto the scene for the Los Angeles Lakers, he was signed to Adidas at the time and serving as one of their biggest signature athletes. The partnership created iconic sneaker silhouettes like the Adidas Kobe 1 and the Adidas Crazy 8. However, none of Bryant's signature shoes have been more polarizing than the Adidas Kobe 2 (now, Crazy 2). In the coming year, we'll see the notorious “USA” colorway of the Adidas Kobe 2 return to the hands of fans.

The Adidas Kobe 2 was first introduced in 2001 as an even more aggressive design from the previous Kobe 1. The Kobe 2 featured one of the more futuristic-looking structures seen from a basketball shoe at the time and certainly had its detractors. While the sneakers weren't for everyone, Kobe Bryant made them look great on the court and had some of his more memorable moments while wearing the shoes.

In the contest following the September 11, 2001 attacks, Kobe Bryant laced-up a “USA” colorway of the Adidas Kobe 2, paying tribute to America's strength as a nation. The gesture became one of his most iconic sneaker moments and forever etched this particular Kobe 2 in history forever. In 2026, fans will have their first-ever chance to own the pair since their original release.

Adidas Kobe 2 “USA”

The Adidas Kobe 2, featuring a minimal design comprised of only a few panels, was made with the intention of most colorways following a monochromatic pattern. However, the shoes also serve as a perfect blank canvas for something like the American flag, so Bryant wasted no time in donning the most patriotic shoes of his career.

With an aged flag spanning across the entirety of the shoe, the laces are hidden underneath the blue “stars” panel along the front. The red and white stripes are seen streaking along the sides, adding incredible depth and detail to an already loud sneaker.

While Adidas has yet to put forth a release date, expect this shoe to drop sometime around June 2026 and the surrounding summer months.