The Nike Kobe line is set to have another big summer season in 2025 and over the last year, we've gotten some sneak peeks at upcoming collaborations and future releases for new colorways being added to the Kobe collection. Vanessa Bryant has done a great deal to honor the memory of NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, recently sharing some photos via social media of the upcoming slate of releases for Summer 2025.

The last few years have seen massive growth and innovation around the timeless Nike Kobe and Black Mamba signature lines. In bringing back retro colorways and creating new classics, Nike Kobe sneakers are more popular now than ever. They're also the most commonly worn shoe in the NBA at the moment while the appetite from fans to rock their favorite player's shoes grows bigger than we've ever seen.

Via her Instagram, Vanessa Bryant shared a few upcoming Nike Kobe releases slated for the upcoming months. While we may have seen a few of these teased previously, the official retailer images give us further confirmation that we can expect these to drop to the public.

Nike Kobe Summer 2025 Collection

The first two colorways returning will be the Nike Kobe 8 and the Nike Kobe 9 Elite donning their “What The” colorways. The ensemble features a mash-up of multiple colorways of previous sneakers molded into one. The Nike Kobe 8 is expected to release on April 13, 2025 while the Nike Kobe 9 Elite is anticipated to release on May 21, 2025.

The next release is set to feature the low version of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite in a Gigi-inspired “Mambacita” colorway. The colorway concept has been a mainstay in the Nike Kobe line for the last few years and we'll see another gorgeous ensemble complete with “Gigi” along the back heel. Following, we see a Nike Kobe 6 “Dodgers” colorway that Vanessa Bryant gifted the Los Angeles Dodgers last season. Finally, fans will have a chance to own this coveted LA-inspired pair.

Finally, we'll see two new pair hit the release calendar, the first being a Nike Kobe 4 Protro “CHBL” paying tribute to the Chinese High School Basketball league. The yellow gradient pair features a loud colorway with blue laces for contrast, paying homage to Kobe's massive influence in China and helping to grow basketball as a global game. Next, we'll see yet another Nike Air Force 1 colorway donning soft tan hues contrasted by purple piping, stitching, and a purple outsole. The back heel is model to Kobe's No. 8 and we see thick snakeskin laces completing the look.

Given what we've seen thus far, it's shaping up to be another hallmark year for the Swoosh and the Mamba, giving true Kobe Bryant fans a chance to own some of his iconic footwear over the years. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news on more updates for when to expect these drops.