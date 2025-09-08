Adidas and Nike have always shared a rivalry in terms of signing the biggest names in sports. Living legends like LeBron James and Kevin Durant headline the Nike cast, while Anthony Edwards and James Harden are currently holding it down at adidas. With Reebok entering the picture as well, brands are willing to pull out all the stops in giving themselves a marketing edge. Recently, NBA Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady returned to Adidas in an updated endorsement deal.

Tracy McGrady first joined Adidas in 1997, signing an unprecedented six-year, $12 million deal. In 2002, following the infamous departure of Lakers' Kobe Bryant from the brand, McGrady signed his most lucrative deal yet with a lifetime contract from Adidas. In later years, McGrady would go on to take a break from Adidas to focus more of his efforts on his budding broadcasting career.

Now, Tracy McGrady and Adidas have re-worked their deal, fully bringing the NBA legend on board for an updated signature line. This, of course, will include the return of his iconic Adidas T-Mac sneakers, one of the NBA's most popular sneakers throughout the 2000's.

Adidas, Tracy McGrady join forces to bring back the T-Mac line

BREAKING: Tracy McGrady and adidas are officially back together. T-MAC and adidas renew their partnership; the Hall Of Fame basketball player will play a role in bringing back the ABCD Camp and youth basketball initiatives. We can also expect adidas T-MAC signature shoe retro… pic.twitter.com/qVgBUm1Yjl — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 5, 2025

Tracy McGrady's adidas T-MAC line. Which of the six models should adidas Retro IMMEDIATELY? pic.twitter.com/L9XtYzLWRh — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) September 5, 2025

Tracy McGrady released six signature name-bearing sneaker under Adidas from 2002-2006 before he went on to wear some of Adidas' most advanced performance sneakers at the time. The T-Mac line offered aggressive silhouettes and updated color palettes to keep up with what Nike was doing with the Air Jordan line. Adidas also featured more futuristic designs at the time, indicative of other models like the the Adidas Kobe 2.

It's unclear when exactly Adidas will plan to release the updated signature line, but with their new deal already inked, the teams at Adidas production should be getting a start on these already. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news for more upcoming Tracy McGrady x Adidas releases!