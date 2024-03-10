The New England Patriots are set to have plenty of cap room when free agency opens, but that doesn't mean they need to spend it all on highly priced, big-name players.
Following a 4-13 campaign in 2023, it's evident that the Patriots need to round out their roster with talent at several positions. The best way to do that is to try and find some bargains or players who might not have as much perceived value due to their position.
So, here are a few under-the-radar free agents the Patriots should eye in the coming days.
Ryan Tannehill
The Patriots just traded Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars to begin the makeover of their quarterback room and will likely be making several other moves at the position this offseason. In a free-agent quarterback class that includes Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson, Ryan Tannehill doesn't sound like a sexy option. But the Patriots need a baseline level of competence at quarterback, which Tannehill can provide.
The veteran was a stabilizing presence for a Tennessee Titans team that made it to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons as their starting quarterback, playing as one of the league's most efficient quarterbacks between 2019-21. He was having another fine season in 2022, throwing for 2,546 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 94.6 passer rating in 12 games before going down with a season-ending injury.
This past season wasn't great for Tannehill (1,616 passing yards, four touchdowns and seven interceptions in eight starts), but nearly half his interceptions came in Week 1. He also battled a high ankle sprain during the season.
Arguably the most important thing, though, is that Tannehill has already served as a mentor to younger quarterbacks. Will Levis praised Tannehill leadership during training camp this past season, which helped the second-round rookie play some impressive ball when he came in to replace the injured veteran.
In the likely event the Patriots select a quarterback with one of their first picks in this year's draft, Tannehill would serve as an ideal stopgap option while the rookie sits.
Noah Brown
The list of notable receivers hitting free agency seems to dwindle by the day, with Mike Evans, Michael Pittman Jr. and Tee Higgins either re-signing or receiving the franchise tag. While there are still some other notable names at the top like Calvin Ridley and Gabe Davis, the Patriots should look a bit further down the list.
Noah Brown was a sneaky explosive receiver for the Houston Texans last season. He had 33 receptions for 567 yards and two touchdowns in just 10 games, helping CJ Stroud push the ball down the field throughout the year. Most impressively, Brown's 17.2 yards per reception ranked as the fourth-best mark in all of football last season.
No one on the Patriots came close to that number last season. DeVante Parker led the team in yards per reception at 11.9 as they only had three other receivers had 10 yards per reception.
Obviously, the Patriots need some receiver help this offseason. Brown shouldn't be the focal point of the receiver room, but that room needs a whole tear down after sixth-round rookie Demario Douglas had a team-high 49 receptions for 561 yards last season.
Geno Stone
The Patriots should consider letting Kyle Dugger walk this offseason, but they shouldn't do so without having a free safety target in mind. Geno Stone would be the ideal target.
The Baltimore Ravens standout has shown continued progression through each of his first four seasons in the league, leading to a strong career year in 2023. He recorded 68 combined tackles and a whopping seven interceptions, which were the second-most in the league this past season.
In addition to the seven interceptions, opposing quarterbacks completed 25 of their 39 attempts to the receiver Stone was covering for just 188 yards.
The Patriots never fully replaced Devin McCourty last offseason, opting to have Dugger and Jabrill Peppers split time at free safety. That wasn't the best idea considering neither really plays well as a pass coverage player. Stone would help better serve the back end of the secondary, something that's always valuable.