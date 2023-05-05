Saturday Night Live fans will have to wait for new episodes amid the current WGA strike. NBC will not be producing more episodes this season amid the current writer’s strike. This includes Kieran Culkin return to SNL on May 13 and Jennifer Coolidge’s debut booking for May 20, PEOPLE confirms.

Culkin’s gig would have been his second time at Studio 8H. The Succession actor previously hosted SNL with musical guest Ed Sheeran in November 2021. Coolidge would have made her hosting debut on the now-canceled season finale gig for the White Lotus star.

Musical guests for the May 13 and May 20 performances were not announced.

On Tuesday, NBC announced the cancellation of this Saturday’s episode (May 6), in which SNL alum Pete Davidson was billed to make his hosting debut. Lil Uzi Vert was the musical guest and it would have been their first time performing on the Studio 8H stage.

“The previously announced Saturday Night Live hosted by Pete Davidson and musical guest Lil Uzi Vert is canceled due to the writers’ strike,” NBC confirmed in a release. “SNL will air repeats until further notice starting Saturday, May 6.”

Kenan Thompson previously teased what was supposed to become of the live broadcast for the cancelation.

“It’s like a week off for us because they know how to do the show,” Thompson, 44, told Entertainment Tonight of Davidson. “We don’t have to hand-walk them through every single part of it. Usually, they come with ideas too, so a quarter of the show is almost already done. It’s just a fun, easy week for us.”

As for the writer’s strike, it was caused by a dispute between the Writers Guild of America’s (WGA) labor union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). It is unclear how long the strike will go on for.