Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps is giving flowers to another Olympic gold medalist. Phelps is praising Simone Biles after the gymnast took home the gold medal on Tuesday as a performer on the USA women's gymnastics team. Phelps took to Instagram to praise the gymnast's performance at the Paris Olympics. He used the term “goat” to describe Biles' character, in a show of ultimate respect.

Phelps was in attendance in Paris, at the women's gymnastics team event. He was one of several celebrities to attend the Olympics event, including tennis star Serena Williams. The famous American swimmer sported long hair, and cheered on Biles and the American women's team. He even recorded some of the performance with his phone in a show of support. Phelps seemed in awe of what he was watching.

Team USA soared at Olympic gymnastics event

The Americans soared in the women's team gymnastics event on Tuesday in Paris. Team USA defeated Italy and Brazil to take home the gold medal in the Paris Olympics. Despite not taking home the gold medal, the Italian team earned their first Olympic medal since 1928, per NBC News.

Michael Phelps is used to winning gold medals. The swimmer earned six gold medals alone at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Greece. Phelps seemed to really be enjoying himself on Tuesday in Paris, watching Biles compete.

Biles is at the top of the gymnastics world, after this latest victory. She now has a combined 38 world and Olympic medals, per NBC Sports. She also has eight Olympic medals in total, the most of any American gymnast.

Biles has called the Paris Olympics a redemption tour for her women's team. The team lost the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

“I feel like we all have more to give and our Tokyo performances weren’t the best,” Biles said at the Olympic trials, per NBC Sports. “We weren’t under the best circumstances, either, but I feel like we have a lot of weight on our shoulders to go out there and prove that we’re better athletes.”

The Paris Olympics continue through August 11.