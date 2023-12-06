The Underdoggs released its first trailer for the hilarious new Prime Video comedy which stars Snoop Dogg as a former NFL player.

A new trailer for Prime Video's upcoming Snoop Dogg-led comedy, The Underdoggs, has dropped. It promises a hilarious time on the gridiron.

Underdoggs no more

“America loves a superstar,” Snoop Dogg says at the beginning of the trailer. “But once you reach the mountaintop of greatness, everybody wants to see you fall.”

After speeding and getting into an accident with a bus, Jaycen “Two Js” Jennings (Snoop Dogg) is sentenced to community service. This leads Jennings to his hometown community to coach a young football team.

Later on in the trailer, Jennings' team is shown struggling to win games. It's a similar story to the Bad News Bears, or more recently, Next Goal Wins.

Tika Sumpter, George Lopez, and Mike Epps also star in The Underdoggs. Charles Stone III (Drumline) directed the film. Some of his recent directing credits include Step Sisters and Uncle Drew, which starred Kyrie Irving. He's also directed episodes of Friday Night Lights, Lincoln Heights, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Superstore, and Kenan.

Several real-life NFL players will also appear alongside Snoop Dogg in The Underdoggs. Juju Smith-Schuster, Ronnie Hillman, John Ross, and De'Anthony Thomas will be included in the film.

Snoop Dogg has appeared in several films including Training Day, Scary Movie 5, and Pitch Perfect 2. Some of his other recent film credits include Dolemite Is My Name, The Addams Family, The Black Godfather, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and Day Shift. He also produced The Underdoggs.

The Underdoggs will be released on January 26, 2024, on Prime Video.