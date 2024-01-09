Legendary Arsenal striker Thierry Henry has revealed his battles with depression throughout his illustrious football career, shedding light on the challenges he faced while managing Major League Soccer (MLS) club Montreal Impact during the Covid-19 pandemic, reported by GOAL.

Despite achieving numerous accolades, including winning the World Cup with France in 1998, two Premier League titles with Arsenal, and the Champions League with Barcelona, Henry disclosed that he struggled with mental demons and self-doubt. In an interview on the Diary of a CEO podcast, the 46-year-old football icon admitted to silently battling depression during his playing days, emphasizing that societal norms discouraged open conversations about mental health at the time.

Henry shared, “Throughout my career, I must have been in depression. Did I know it? No. Did I do something about it? Obviously no. But I had adapted in a certain way. I was lying for a very long time because society wasn’t ready to hear what I had to say.”

The turning point came during Henry's coaching stint with Montreal Impact. Isolated and separated from his children due to lockdown restrictions amid the pandemic, he confronted his emotions and faced the toll of the situation. The Covid-19 era prompted self-reflection, leading to a deeper understanding of vulnerability, empathy, and the importance of expressing emotions.

He further disclosed experiencing a range of emotions, including tears, acknowledging the necessity of letting out long-suppressed feelings. Henry emphasized the societal pressure, especially in sports, to hide vulnerability, stating, “You have been told since you’re young, whether at home or in your job, ‘don’t be that guy, don’t show you’re vulnerable.”

Thierry Henry's openness adds to the growing chorus of athletes, including former Tottenham star Dele Alli, who are breaking the silence on mental health struggles. Their revelations highlight the importance of fostering a supportive environment and addressing mental health challenges openly, even among the most accomplished figures in the sporting world.