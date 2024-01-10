Aston Villa dynamo Alisha Lehmann has taken social media by storm with her inventive bottle tricks featuring viral soft drink PRIME, reported by GOAL. In a playful promotional video, Lehmann showcased her creativity as she navigated a stairwell, using her bum to execute an array of moves to propel the PRIME bottle.

Set to the beats of JID's ‘Surround Sound,' the video unfolds with Lehmann attempting various techniques to send the bottle tumbling down the stairs. Quick edits capture her dropping, throwing, and even nodding the bottle, each attempt adding a layer of entertainment. A failed hip bump maneuver led Lehmann to resort to the ultimate solution – toppling the bottle with her behind.

The whimsical video resonated well with Lehmann's extensive Instagram following, totaling 16 million fans. Adding a personal touch to the post, she expressed her preference for PRIME's Cherry Freeze flavor, stating, “Prime everywhere, that's my favorite flavor.”

Amid the bottle-flipping antics, Lehmann delighted her followers by sharing family photos, revealing a heartwarming reunion with Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz. The couple had previously parted ways in November 2022, making this reconciliation a pleasant surprise for fans.

Away from the bottle tricks and family revelations, Lehmann's Twitch followers were treated to a humorous moment when she playfully scolded her partner, Douglas Luiz, for losing track of time during an extended Call of Duty gaming session.

Looking ahead, Alisha Lehmann is gearing up for action as the Women's Super League (WSL) resumes after a winter break. Aston Villa is set to face Everton in the FA Women's Cup fourth round on Saturday, followed by a crucial WSL clash against Leicester on January 19. As Lehmann brings her playful energy to both social media and the pitch, fans eagerly anticipate her dynamic performances in the upcoming fixtures.