Jalen Smith pulled off a marvelous poster dunk on Joel Embiid during the Chicago Bulls' matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night.

Smith is going through his sixth season in the NBA, his second with the Bulls. He has secured a solid bench role in the rotation, providing his services as a decent big man with his scoring and rebounding qualities.

Smith showed off his athleticism within the last three minutes of the fourth quarter. Philadelphia led 102-99 as Chicago had possession when the play started. Smith received the ball from the left corner as he drove to the paint and leapt in the air to throw down the one-handed dunk over Embiid.

JALEN SMITH POSTER ON JOEL EMBIID 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/eNAV8degnN — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Jalen Smith, Bulls played against Joel Embiid, 76ers

Jalen Smith proved to have made a solid impact as he and the Bulls completed a rally to stun Joel Embiid and the 76ers 109-102.

Article Continues Below

Embiid scored Philadelphia's last bucket with 2:45 remaining in the game. Chicago took full advantage of their opponent's inability to close out the game, scoring 10 unanswered points to secure the win at home.

Perimeter shooting and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Bulls prevailed in both categories by making 14 3-pointers and creating 31 assists. It wasn't the same for the 76ers as they made just 11 triples and dished out 22 assists.

Six players scored in double-digits for Chicago in the win, including Smith. He finished with a stat line of 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a block. He shot 4-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-4 from beyond the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line. Tre Jones led the way with 15 points and six rebounds, Zach Collins came next with 15 points and five rebounds, Coby White had 13 points and seven rebounds, Josh Giddey put up 12 points and 11 assists, while Matas Buzelis provided 10 points and eight rebounds.

Chicago improved to a 14-15 record on the season, holding the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game above the Atlanta Hawks and 3.5 games above the Milwaukee Bucks while trailing the Miami Heat by 0.5 games and Cleveland Cavaliers by one game.

Rolling with five consecutive wins, the Bulls will look forward to their next matchup. They will be at home when they host the Bucks on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.