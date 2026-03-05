Yes, Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami CF at the White House on Thursday as the club received recognition from Donald Trump for its championship season, USAToday reports.

CNN reporter Kit Maher first shared that a White House official confirmed Messi’s attendance before the East Room event began, quickly making his presence one of the biggest talking points tied to the visit. With Messi involved, what might have been a routine championship ceremony instantly carried global attention.

Inter Miami midfielder Telasco Segovia explained earlier in the week that the team viewed the invitation through the lens of sport rather than politics.

“We are going because we are champions from last season,” Segovia said. “I don’t get involved with politics, but I know it’s an important occasion.”

Messi’s attendance also underscored how much the club’s identity has changed since his arrival in 2023. Inter Miami already held visibility inside Major League Soccer, but the Argentine star pushed the organization into another tier of global relevance.

Messi Quickly Became the Focus of the Visit

Photos and videos from the ceremony showed Messi and several teammates moving through the White House before entering the Oval Office, where Trump described the room as “the center of the world” while welcoming the club.

Article Continues Below

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas added a ceremonial touch by presenting Trump with a pink club jersey, a pink soccer ball, and a limited-edition Inter Miami watch engraved with his name.

The moment reflected how quickly Inter Miami has grown since entering MLS in 2019. Club leadership has repeatedly pointed to Messi’s arrival as the turning point that transformed the franchise into a global brand.

Messi’s own standing in football only amplified interest around the visit. His title with Argentina national football team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar completed a résumé many already considered historic.

By the time the ceremony wrapped, Messi had answered the central question simply by showing up, and once again became the headline around Inter Miami’s latest major moment.