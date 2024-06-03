Kylian Mbappe‘s dream of participating in the 2024 Olympic Games has been shattered, as the Real Madrid-bound superstar has been left out from Thierry Henry‘s French squad, reported by GOAL.

The French national team, under the guidance of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, had high hopes for the upcoming 2024 Olympics in Paris. With President Emmanuel Macron among those advocating for his inclusion, the nation was eager to see World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe don the French colors once again. However, the star forward, who is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join Real Madrid, will not be part of the Olympic roster.

Thierry Henry's squad plans and challenges

Thierry Henry, now the manager of France's U21 team, has been working on his strategy for securing a gold medal on home soil. Including Mbappe in the squad was seen as a major boost. The Paris native has been a standout performer for PSG over the last seven years, but his impending move to Real Madrid has complicated matters. The Spanish giants reportedly prefer their new signing to focus on club commitments, thus blocking his Olympic participation.

Despite the absence of Kylian Mbappe, Henry has assembled a mix of youth and experience in his preliminary squad. Notably, 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery, the sole player named for both the Euro 2024 and the Olympics, highlights the youth talent Henry is banking on. The squad also features seasoned forwards like Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta, along with playmaker Michael Olise from the Eagles.

The full squad

Goalkeepers:

Lucas Chevalier

Obed Nkambadio

Guillaume Restes

Robin Risser

Defenders:

Bafode Diakite

Maxime Esteve

Bradley Locko

Castello Lukeba

Kiliann Sildillia

Adrien Truffert

Leny Yoro

Midfielders:

Maghnes Akliouche

Joris Chotard

Desire Doue

Manu Kone

Enzo Millot

Khephran Thuram

Lesley Ugochukwu

Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards:

Bradley Barcola

Arnaud Kalimuendo

Alexandre Lacazette

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Michael Olise

Mathys Tel

Henry's selection aims to balance promising young talent with the experience of seasoned professionals, hoping this blend will drive France to success in the tournament.

France's Olympic journey

France has been placed in Group A for the Olympic Games. Their campaign will kick off on July 24 in Marseille against the United States. Following this, they will face Guinea in Nice and then New Zealand back at Stade Velodrome. The goal for Henry and his squad is to progress deep into the tournament, aiming for a quarter-final berth and beyond.

The exclusion of Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly a significant blow to France's Olympic hopes. However, Thierry Henry’s carefully curated squad, featuring a blend of emerging talents and experienced heads, will look to make the nation proud on home soil. The upcoming matches in Marseille, Nice, and Stade Velodrome will be crucial in determining how far this team can go in their quest for Olympic glory. France's football fans will be watching closely, hoping that Henry's selections and strategies pay off in the pursuit of gold.