A few short years ago, Trinity Rodman became the highest-paid NWSL player when she signed a contract extension with the Washington Spirit. She has since become one of the most popular players in the league and an Olympic gold medalist with the U.S. women's national soccer team (USWNT).

According to ESPN, Rodman was out indefinitely on Friday due to a back injury. She didn't play in Saturday's game between the Spirit and Orlando Pride, which the Spirit won 1-0.

“Trinity is taking time away from team activities to manage her back,” the Spirit said in a statement. “We look forward to her returning when she's healthy.”

Rodman has played in four NWSL matches and 165 minutes this year, with no goals or assists. She last played with the Spirit on April 12 in a 2-0 win over Racing Louisville FC.

Rodman's last appearance with the USWNT was on April 5, when she scored a goal in a 2-0 win over Brazil. Her absence means she will miss the USWNT's scheduled match on May 31 against China.

Over the last few years, Rodman has emerged as one of the NWSL's formidable talents. Her passion for the came through in unique moments, such as when she left the field in tears after receiving a red card in a 2023 game against the North Carolina Courage.

She was integral to the USWNT's winning the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, after the games, her longstanding back issues worsened.

Trinity Rodman's history of chronic back problems

Rodman's battle with her back became an issue during her first NWSL season in 2021. She began to develop spasms and had to miss games for the USWNT.

In 2024, Rodman was taken off the field in a wheelchair after a game against the Kansas City Current. She returned to play in the NWSL championship, where the Spirit lost to the Pride 1-0.

Afterward, Rodman said she didn't want to use her injury as an excuse not to continue playing.

“I'm not going to make an excuse; it's not hiding the fact that my back's not feeling great,” she said. I decided to stay in the game. I could have pulled myself out. That's not an excuse, but I wasn't the Trin that I wanted to be today.”

Rodman's back issues have forced her to miss a portion of Spirit's preseason this year and the Challenge Cup on March 7. She made her first appearance on March 14, when the Spirit won 2-1 over the Houston Dash.