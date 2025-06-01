PSG earned a historic victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday afternoon, as they demolished the Italian superpower squad with a 5-0 win. The first ever title for Paris Saint-Germain in Europe's most prestigious tournament didn't come without some tragedy, though, as deadly celebrations marred the team's major accomplishment.

As the Parisians coasted to victory, the party began, but things turned sour quickly. In Munich, where the game was played, a 17-year-old old PSG fan was stabbed to death during a street party, and in Paris, a man in his 20s was hit by a car while on his scooter during the celebrations. Elsewhere, a police officer in Coutances was placed in an artificial coma after getting accidentally hit by fireworks and sustaining serious eye injuries.

“Two fans died and a police officer is in a coma after mass nationwide celebrations for Paris Saint-Germain's historic Champions League victory, European football's biggest prize, French authorities said Sunday,” ESPN reported on Sunday morning.

PSG's historic victory marred by deadly celebrations

Given the passion PSG's fans have for their team, it shouldn't come as a surprise that they were fired up after this big win. Unfortunately, several of the celebrations got taken too far, with Paris' police chief reporting that a total of 192 people were injured in the areas surrounding France's capital in the wake of this game.

PSG has closed off another successful season with a major win, as they dominated Inter Milan from start to finish. Achraf Hakimi opened the scoring in the 12th minute, before Desire Doue scored a pair of goals to extend the lead to 3-0. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Senny Mayulu both scored in the final 20 minutes of action, capping off the biggest margin of victory in the history of the UEFA Champions League Final.