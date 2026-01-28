The USWNT rolled to a 5-0 win over Chile women's national football team Tuesday at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, California, after Trinity Rodman scored for a second straight match and sparked viral sideline moment with coach Emma Hayes.

Rodman’s late goal topped off a lopsided performance and prompted a brief goal celebration dance with Hayes that quickly circulated on social media. The strike sealed the win and extended the USWNT’s winning streak to six matches during the January window.

“She said, ‘You are doing it tonight,’” Hayes told TNT Sports after the match, as reported by Cesar Hernandez of ESPN, explaining that Rodman had urged her to join in if she scored.

Hayes said she did not expect the moment to materialize after Rodman entered the match in the 64th minute, with the U.S. already holding a four-goal lead.

“I thought, you know what? The game’s comfortable. Trin’s not going to score tonight. It’s a crowded box, and the minute she chopped inside, if you had panned towards me prior to that, my head was in my hands. I was dying. I was dying. But listen, these players keep me young. I’m not complaining,” Hayes said.

Hit the celly 💃 pic.twitter.com/yIjnynbaD8 — U.S. Women's National Soccer Team (@USWNT) January 28, 2026

Before Rodman’s appearance, goals from Croix Bethune, Jameese Joseph, Emily Sams and Emma Sears had put the match out of reach. The goals from Bethune, Joseph and Sams were the first international scores of their careers. The match followed a 6-0 win over Paraguay over the weekend, after which Hayes selected a starting lineup averaging just 5.2 national team appearances, the lowest for a USWNT XI since 2001.

Hayes said the experience was part of a longer development plan for the squad, noting that some players are competing with an eye toward future World Cups. She also singled out Rodman, who recently captained the national team against Paraguay, for the energy she brings.

“I’ve learned over the course of my career that you can have many things all at once,” Hayes said. “People like Trin, you could hear it in the reception she got when she came on. She brings a joy, not just to our play, but for our fans, and she’s an exceptional football player, but she’s also a fantastic person.”

The USWNT is now preparing for the SheBelieves Cup in March as Hayes continues preparations for qualification for the 2027 Women’s World Cup.