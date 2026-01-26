When Trinity Rodman was included on the US Women's National Team camp roster that was released earlier this month, there was an enormous amount of hype surrounding her international comeback. Rodman lived up to the hype and more during her debut as the US managed to thrash Paraguay 6-0 in friendly competition.

On Saturday, Rodman notched her first point for the USWNT since April 2025 against Brazil and only her second since winning gold with the team in the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the 56th minute, she collected a pass from defender Tara Rudd and snuck a shot in just inside the post.

“The whole game, I was telling Tara, I was like, ‘Please, play one over the top. Come on, we got this,'” Rodman said in a post-match interview. “And then she again just had so much time, and I finally just called for it, played a perfect little ball, cut it back, and then when it went in, I was like, ‘Alright, it's my time to shine.'”

USWNT head coach Emma Hayes has watched Rodman recover from a recurring back injury and an MCL sprain suffered during the 2025 NWSL season. She revealed postgame how it felt to now see the 23-year-old return to form.

“I'm happy for her, I really am. It was a hard year, as we know. And she's ready to move forward, which I think today symbolizes that this is a fresh year. It's a fresh start for her,” Hayes said. “She's settled, she's happy. I think knowing what her future is, this is a big weight off of her shoulders.”

Hayes recently gave a glimpse into her plans for the young phenom as she prepares the team for the Concacaf W Championship and SheBelieves Cup in 2026. The manager is looking to hand Rodman more responsibility than before, and Hayes seems pleased with how she's already managed to step up.

“People like responsibility. So to give them that was only going to add value to their performances because they care about the team, they care about the crest, and I think [Rodman] did a great job of ensuring we carry on our customs and our traditions,” Hayes added. “And by scoring a goal and signing off like that is always great for the fans. She knows how important it is to produce for our fans.”

Despite the USWNT's five second-half goals, Hayes still said the squad is in the process of shaking off some rust. Now, she's looking ahead to what her players could do differently ahead of the second January friendly on Tuesday against Chile.

“There was a lot of inexperience for us, and there's a lot of nerves that come with that, but I thought the team handled themselves really well,” Hayes said.

“I think for the amount of possession we grew to have in the first half, the decision into the final third and the execution in the final third [were] where we fell short. So I think focusing on that is important. I think we do work the ball into the right areas. I think [it comes down to] just getting that last part right,” Hayes added. “I also think that part does take the longest, and with it being only a week in preseason, I mean six goals isn't too bad for their first game.”