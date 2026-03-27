Finally, the rumors that WWE's Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were separated on the set of the Street Fighter movie have been addressed by the “Tribal Chief.”

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Reigns turned the tables on Rhodes. He claimed that Rhodes was the one who asked for them to be separated on set.

“I heard that, and the rumor is that he was requesting that. He was a little nervous that I was showing up because he got there before me and there was only a couple days of crossover,” Reigns said. “You know what it is. The Tribal Chief comes to town, he gets a little nervous. He don’t know what to do.”

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will star in Street Fighter together after their WWE feud

Reigns and Rhodes have a long history leading into the Street Fighter movie. After Rhodes won the 2023 Royal Rumble, he challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 39.

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This time, Reigns retained the title. The following year, Rhodes won the Royal Rumble again. He once again challenged Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Even though he faced a lot of obstacles, Rhodes overcame the odds. He ended Reigns' 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion.

They have teamed up a few times since their rivalry ended. However, they will now appear in the Street Fighter movie together. Rhodes called their interaction on the set “very awkward.”

“We had one day on set [together], and the way the set was, and he could probably reiterate this, I think they thought we were gonna fight or have issue[s] because they were very cognizant of, ‘Stepping out with Guile,' [or,] ‘Akuma will be coming on,” Rhodes revealed. “They were very cognizant [that] we would not cross paths. And we did because I had to tell him the direction of one of the trailers, and that was our only moment, and it was a very awkward moment.”

It doesn't sound like Rhodes knew where their relationship stood. However, Reigns doesn't appear to feel the awkwardness between them.