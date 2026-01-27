Following her recent trip to the USA, Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, was present at the White House in Washington, D.C., for the country's first lady, Melania Trump's, film premiere.

Rodríguez, 32, sported an elegant black dress at the screening of Melania, the documentary film about Donald Trump's wife. Complimenting her black dress for the glamorous night, Rodríguez paired it with a red handbag.

She recently shared pictures from the event on her social media and reflected on the film premiere. Rodríguez even proceeded to share her well-wishes to Trump ahead of her upcoming documentary release.

“How lucky to have been able to attend the premiere. An experience as impressive as it was inspiring. Congratulations for your movie [Melania Trump] on the work behind it, and on bringing it to life with such presence and sensitivity. [White heart emoji].”

Article Continues Below

While in the country's capital for the event, Rodríguez also made sure to check the sightseeing spots in the area, which she had previously shared in another post. While Rodríguez was previously joined by Ronaldo during their visit to the USA, this time it was Rodríguez alone attending the event, while Ronaldo was busy representing Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League.

Not only did Ronaldo's fiancée share images from her attendance at the White House and Washington D.C, but she also shared a video of her private jet as well as glimpses from inside the jet on her Instagram stories. Ronaldo proposed to Rodríguez last year in 2025; however, the couple has not yet shared a confirmed wedding date.