Will there be a Modern Family reboot soon? Sofia Vergara chimes in

Sofia Vergara, best known for her role as Gloria on the iconic sitcom Modern Family, recently addressed the possibility of a reboot during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, CBR reports. The actress shared insights into the cast's recent reunion, which took place three years after the show concluded in 2020.

Fallon inquired about the potential for a Modern Family reboot, to which Vergara promptly shut down any speculation, stating, “No, it's only been four years.” When asked about the ideal time for a reboot, she humorously added, “I don't know, but it doesn't seem right. I feel like they need, we need a little more time.” Vergara jokingly acknowledged the time factor, saying, “We don't have much time because Ed [O'Neil] is old, so…”

Fallon suggested a holiday special as a compromise, and Vergara agreed that it would be a fitting way for the show to make a return. Reflecting on the emotional reunion with her co-stars in November, she explained, “We finished Modern Family in 2020, and you know, it was so emotional. We were all like ‘We have to be together a lot, we cannot just separate.' And then, two weeks later, the pandemic hit. And so we didn't see each other for almost four years until I did this house in November.”

While a Modern Family reboot remains off the table for now, Vergara is embarking on a new project. She is set to star in the upcoming Netflix series Griselda, where she portrays a violent drug lord. The series is scheduled to debut on January 25, 2024.