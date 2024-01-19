Griselda Blanco's family wants to halt Sofia Vergara's upcoming Netflix series

Sofia Vergara, renowned for her role in “Modern Family,” is facing legal action from the family of Griselda Blanco, the infamous Colombian drug lord, over an upcoming Netflix miniseries titled “Griselda.” The legal dispute arises from the family's claim of unauthorized use of their image and likeness in the production, according to TMZ.

Griselda Blanco's adult children, serving as representatives of her estate, filed a lawsuit against Vergara and Netflix with the intention of blocking the series' release. The core argument centers around Michael, Griselda's son, who alleges that he had been providing interviews since 2009 to individuals aiming to document his life story and that of his mother. According to Michael, these interviews were for potential development into a show and a book.

Michael claims that despite discussions about developing his narrative, Netflix expressed disinterest in using his details or consultations. However, the lawsuit alleges that the upcoming “Griselda” series relies heavily on Michael's anecdotes and materials without proper compensation.

The legal action contends that Netflix appropriated the Blanco family's story without permission, violating their rights by incorporating images and likenesses into the show. While the lawsuit doesn't explicitly object to depicting Griselda Blanco, a public figure, it asserts that the family's likenesses and interview materials came about without consent.

Scheduled for release on January 25, the show lists Sofia Vergara as an executive producer, potentially explaining her involvement in the legal dispute. The Blanco family urgently seeks a court injunction to prevent the series from being aired, emphasizing their claim of unauthorized use of personal materials in the production of “Griselda.”