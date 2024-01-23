Sofi Vergara reveals the real reason why she and her husband Joe Manganiello called it quits last year after 10 years of marriage.

Sofia Vergara opened up to Spanish newspaper El Pais for the cause of her split from husband Joe Manganiello. She told the outlet plainly that the want to expand their family was not something she desired.

“Well I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she revealed to the publication. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore,” she continued. “I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother.”

Vergara's son Manolo was born in 1991. She welcomed her son with then-husband Joe Gonzalez and they needed up getting divorce in 1993.

However, Vergara is already on the dating scene and has been spending time with Justin Saliman who is an orthopedic surgeon. The two were seen going on dinner dates in Hollywood in October.

“He’s run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever,” the insider href=”https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/sofia-vergara-is-excited-about-justin-saliman-romance/” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>told Us of the budding romance. “Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect. She’s excited to see where things go.”

She added that whomever she dates she would prefer to them to have their own children. “So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life. That’s what I have to do.”

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Mornings which aired (Jan.14), the Modern Family alum spoke about going through her divorce in the public eye.

“Yeah, of course, you're up there and that's part of being a celebrity. I knew it was going to happen,” Vergara said. “You can't hide those things.”

Vergara also commented on the media's handling of her divorce news, “It wasn't bad. I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. I thought that they were going to invent more things, you know how they usually [do]. And I was just kind of surprised, no, they kind of just said what it was and that was it.”