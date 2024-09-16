Mike Williams, the son of former NBA player and current Jackson State basketball head coach Maurice ‘Mo' Williams, has announced his commitment to play college basketball.

Williams, a 6-foot, three-star combo guard ranked No. 2 in Mississippi's 2025 recruiting class by 247Sports, made the announcement on Instagram. His post featured a sports edit picture with the caption:

“1000% committed…as I write this, I am most thankful in the universe and my spirit guides for putting the right pieces in front of me to be successful. I want to thank everyone who was a part of my journey up to this point! And to all my haters, doubters, and overlookers, you all are my why. We finna go turn [an] HBCU up.”

According to Robert Wilson of Mississippi Scoreboard, Mike Williams and his brother, Mason Williams, transferred to Germantown from Jackson Academy this past summer. Germantown's basketball program has struggled, not winning a game in 14 years.

However, the addition of the Williams brothers, along with Mikey Johnson, son of former pro player Trey Johnson, and 6-foot-10 junior center Sam Funches—ranked as the No. 1 center and No. 8 overall player in the Class of 2026 by 247Sports—brings hope for a turnaround.

This summer, Mike Williams impressed with LivOn’s 17U Nike EYBL AAU team. According to Sam Lance of Zagsblog, Williams averaged 20.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 37.5% from the field. His standout performance included a 28-point game with four 3-pointers against UPlay.

Maurice ‘Mo' Williams, who was drafted by the Utah Jazz with the 18th pick in the second round of the 2003 NBA Draft, enjoyed a 13-year professional career. His notable achievements include helping the 2008-09 Cleveland Cavaliers reach the Eastern Conference Finals alongside LeBron James.

Williams averaged 17.8 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.4 rebounds that season, earning his only NBA All-Star selection. He rejoined the Cavaliers in 2016 to win his first NBA Championship. Since 2022, he has served as head coach for Jackson State's men's basketball program, holding a 24-36 record.