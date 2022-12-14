By XC Enriquez · 3 min read

Sonic Frontiers initially released November 8, 2022, and a month after its release, publishers SEGA reports it has sold over 2.5 million copies across all platforms.

Sonic Frontiers Free DLC

Sonic Frontiers features the titular Blue Blur in a brand-new adventure with his friends Tails and Amy as they search for the missing Chaos Emeralds. Throughout the 3D platformer, players will have to battle through hordes of enemies, solve puzzles, and a whole lot more with Sonic’s speed.

In celebration of the massive success Sonic Frontiers has gotten, SEGA and the Sonic Team revealed their Content Road Map for 2023, including new additions to the playable character roster plus a new story. To add to this, Sonic’s “Holiday Cheer” costume will be handed out to players for free starting December 22, 2022.

Sonic Frontiers 2023 Road Map

For the first update, aptly labeled “Update 1,” Sonic Frontiers will get the Juke Box, a Photo Mode, and New Challenge Modes. Using the Juke Box, you can listen to the game’s soundtracks and find your favorites! The Photo Mode will allow you to document Sonic and his friends’ adventure throughout Starfall Islands! The Challenge Modes will push players to their limit to be the fastest there ever was.

The second update can be expected mid-June, as it begins with Sonic’s birthday. An Open Zone Challenge will also become available in this update, as well as New Koco.

Update 3 will include the aforementioned new playable characters and addition to the story. This is in line with SEGA’s mission of keeping a “long and enjoyable experience” for players of Sonic Frontiers.

Sonic Prime

SEGA also announced the Netflix animated Sonic the Hedgehog series, titled Sonic Prime, will make its global debut on December 15.

Sonic Prime is a 24-episode animated adventure for fans of the video game series. It will feature Sonic in a high-octane adventure where the “fate of the strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands.”

It will be animated by WildBrain’s Vancouver Studio. SEGA and WildBrain will cooperate in the production, distribution, and licensing. The creative studio and writers collective Man of Action Entertainment, most known for creating Ben 10 and their hand in making Big Hero 6, will be Sonic Prime’s showrunners and executive producers.