Sonic Origins Plus provides an upgraded experience of last year's Sonic Origins – here is its release date, gameplay, and other details you need to know about Sonic Origins Plus.

Sonic Origins Plus Release Date: June 23, 2023

Sonic Origins Plus has a release date of June 13, 2023, coming out on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The game is developed and published by Sega. It can also be purchased as a stand-alone upgrade to the Sonic Origins game that came out last year, adding new content on top of what has already been released with the first title.

Check out our review for Sonic Origins last year, so you get an idea of what kind of game Plus is going to be.

Gameplay

Sonic Origins Plus will be a collection of Sonic games from different platforms across the years. The original Sonic Origins content will be included in this package: Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Sonic Origins Plus will include the expansion and DLC for the original game, which includes Extreme Missions, Mirror Mode, new character animations in menus, and additional letterbox backgrounds and music. New to the Plus Expansion are 12 Game Gear Titles, the ability to play as Knuckles in Sonic CD, and the debut of Amy as a playable character in Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Amy's special ability is her hammer which she could use to fight the Badniks.

The 12 Game Gear Titles are Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine, Sonic Blast, Sonic Chaos, Sonic Drift, Sonic Drift 2, Sonic Labyrinth, Sonic Spinball, Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic the Hedgehog Triple Trouble, Tails Adventure, and Tails Skypatrol.

Subscribing to the Sonic Origins newsletter before July 31, 2023, will give players mini-poster files of the 3 reverse covers from Sonic Origins Plus.

