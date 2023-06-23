Today, June 23rd, marks the 32nd Birthday of Sonic The Hedgehog being released in western territories. To celebrate, Sega held their Sonic Central Livestream earlier today. The stream mentioned updates for Sonic Frontiers, Dash, Forces, and Origins Plus, as well as the Sonic Symphony World Tour. You can check out the full stream below:

Sonic Superstars

Perhaps their biggest reveal though was new details surrounding Sonic Superstars, their next upcoming project which releases later this year. Sonic Superstars is a platformer that takes inspiration from the classic sonic formula but with 3D graphics. In addition, Sonic Superstars will also feature local co-op, and marks the return of a classic villain.

You can check out the full trailer for that game below.

The best thing about Superstars is that you can play with a buddy. Players can control Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, or Amy as they take on the evil Dr. Eggman. Throughout the game, players can collect Chaos Emeralds that will give them power ups. It seems up to four players can join in on a session and speed towards the end together. Hopefully Sonic won't leave his friends in the dust.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The game has both 2D and 3D elements, and there seems to be points where you can play as 2D sonic as well as his 3D version. Also worth noting is Amy retaining her Sonic Origins design, which has since become popular.

It's also worth mentioning that Fang The Sniper will be making his return to the series. The anthropomorphic jerboa-wolf hybrid is a treasure hunter driven by greed. He was originally known as Nack The Weasel, but later on donned the name Fang The Sniper.

Unlike Eggman, Fang's motives aren't driven by a desire for global domination or catching the pesky Hedgehog, but rather a desire to hit the jackpot. Official artwork of the game shows him driving his Marvelous Queen air-bike.

Release Window and Pre-Order Bonus

Sonic Superstars releases sometime in Fall 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

For players who pre-order the game, you can receive an in-game Lego Dr. Robotnik skin (Or Eggman, whichever you prefer). Additionally, you'll receive an acrylic display stand, and reversible.

For more gaming news and stories, stick with ClutchPoints Gaming.