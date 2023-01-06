By Steve Zavala · 2 min read

Sophia Smith has once again filled her trophy cabinet, as she won the 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year honor on Friday.

Smith logged 50.8 percent of the overall vote for the award, with San Diego Wave FC striker Alex Morgan coming in second place with 18.4 percent.

The Portland Thorns FC forward made plenty of history with the win, from being the 19th different player to be voted the U.S. Soccer Female POY to also becoming the first woman of color to take home the coveted honor.

Sophia Smith has been voted the U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year for 2022 🌹 It’s the first time a woman of color has won the award in the 38-year history of the U.S. Soccer female player of the year award (since 1985).@USWNT | @ThornsFC | @sophsssmithpic.twitter.com/DQxe5mroTE — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 6, 2023

For Smith, it was a “surreal” moment when she first heard that she was the winner of the annual award.

“Obviously this is surreal, and I’m super humbled,” Smith said in a statement. “It’s been a very exciting year, and certainly there’s been some challenges, but just being able to grow and develop in the environments with the National Team and the Thorns, and being surrounded by such amazing players, players that I have looked up to for so long, has pushed me to become a better player and person.

“I’ve said many times, if you embrace these environments, you have no choice but to get better and grow, and that’s a testament to the players, coaches, and all of the staff. I appreciate everyone holding me to such high standards day in and day out. This award wouldn’t be possible without all those people, and the best thing about it, is that it’s fun too.”

Smith emerged as the go-to goal-scorer for both Portland and the United States women’s national team last year. She tallied 15 goals and chipped in with three assists in NWSL play last year. The versatile forward played an instrumental role in Portland’s run to NWSL Championship triumph, which included scoring the opener in the final against the Kansas City Current.

Smith also shined with the USWNT over the calendar year, leading the side in goals with 11. The 22-year-old scored in six different international fixtures, including in the friendly encounters against England and Germany.

From the 2022 NWSL MVP win to now being named the 2022 U.S. Soccer Female POY, Smith has already blossomed as one of the most promising forwards in the sport.