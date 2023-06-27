Riot Games revealed Soul Fighter, an event spanning League of Legends, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra. Here's all you need to know about it.

Soul Fighter

Soul Fighter is described as a “cross-game” event for the upcoming summer across four Riot Games titles: League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra. According to Riot, the event is their “tribute to the fighting game genre, taking inspiration from the deep emotional resonance and unique character moments from fighting games and anime tournament arcs, and will feature brand new game modes, skins, gameplay features, and more across all four Riot Games Runeterra titles.”

The alternate universe in which Soul Fighter takes place immerses players in a colorful and diverse world where competitors fight to prove themselves through combat on the world’s biggest stage, the “Tournament of Souls.” The tournament is a competition hosted by the mysterious God’s Eye where fighters with extraordinary abilities battle it out until there is only one standing.

Soul Fighter begins across all titles and regions on July 20 and will end on August 28, 2023.

Andrei “Riot Meddler” van Roon, Head of League Studio, shared some words about the massive multi-game event. “We’re really excited for the range of different experiences across the League of Legends ecosystem that make up the Soul Fighter event,” said Riot Meddler. “Arena, Soul Brawl, and Tag Duel will let players experience League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and Wild Rift, respectively, in new ways that we think bring something really fresh to the table. We can't wait to see what players think once they get their hands on them.”

There are speculations floating around that this might be a leadup to Project L, Riot Games' fighting game that will feature champions from the League of Legends universe. This is not completely unfounded, as Riot has given updates about the game earlier this year.

Soul Fighter in League of Legends

League of Legends leads the charge for Soul Fighter as the game gets an all-new game mode, a dozen new Soul Fighter skins, and a “metagame experience” in the League client. On top of this, the new champion Naafiri will also be released.

New Game Mode: Arena Arena is League of Legends' newest game mode, previously teased and revealed in the past months. It involves four teams of two players, each fighting one another in rotating combat rounds similar to that of Teamfight Tactics. Each team can power up with unique Augments, and the last remaining duo will be crowned the victor. For this game mode, four different battlefields have been made from the ground up, each varying in size, terrain density, and theme. There will also be Cameos from the champions in the Soul Fighter Universe which will sway the battle.

New Champion: Naafiri, the Hound of a Hundred Bites Naafiri will also be released during the Soul Fighter event! Abilities P – We Are More – Naafiri spawns Packmates that attack the targets of her attacks and abilities. Q – Darkin Dagger – Naafiri hurls up to two daggers, each inflicting bleed, or each inflicting bonus damage if the target is already bleeding. Packmates leap to attack champions hit by this skill. W – Hounds' Pursuit – Naafiri and her packmates dash at an enemy, colliding with the first champion hit and dealing damage. E – Eviscerate – Naafiri dashes and damages enemies in an area, recalling and healing her Packmates to full. R – Call of the Pack – Naafiri empowers her pack and spawns additional Packmates, gaining a burst of speed and vision and a shield when she attacks a champion. On first champion takedown, all effects are refreshed. Learn more about Naafiri here.

New Skins Soul Fighter Samira (Ultimate) Soul Fighter Viego (Legendary) Soul Fighter Naafiri Soul Fighter Shaco Prestige Soul Fighter Shaco Soul Fighter Pyke Prestige Soul Fighter Pyke Soul Fighter Sett Soul Fighter Lux Soul Fighter Jhin Soul Fighter Gwen Soul Fighter Evelynn

Soul Fighter 2023 Pass

In-Client Metagame Experience: Tournament of Souls (LoL Exclusive) The game is described as a “style-rating focused combo-battler” and will be played directly on the League of Legends client. Players will take the role of Samira, gaining Reputation by playing League games. Reputation can be used to progress further in the Tournament of Souls, until you defeat all ten opponents to become the new champion. After each victory, players can claim rewards and can unlock the Story and Expert difficulty levels for more daring players.



From July 20 to August 28, 20% of proceeds from the following in-game items will be contributed to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund:

Soul Fighter Samira (skin only)

Unmatched Bounty Hunter Bundle

Soul Fighter Event Pass

Soul Fighter Event Pass Bundle

Soul Fighter in Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics is also getting a new game mode in addition to new Tacticians, Chibi Champions, and more.

New Game Mode: Soul Brawl Much like Fortune’s Favor during Lunar Gala at the start of this year, Soul Brawl is a temporary game mode coming to Teamfight Tactics as part of the Soul Fighter event. This game mode takes place across two stages; Training phase, where players compete for Soul Power that will strengthen their Soul Crown and provide additional loot options, and Tournament phase, where players will be eliminated in a best-of-three bracket tournament.



ln-Client Narrative Experience (TFT Exclusive) Alongside the game mode is the in-client narrative experience, The Choncc Dome. Here, Champions and Tacticians team up to prepare for the Tournament of Souls. The Choncc Dome marks the first time a TFT in-client experience has been brought to mobile platforms, and the first time an Event has had an exclusive Pass+! .

Cosmetics Tacticians: Chibi Gwen; Chibi Soul Fighter Gwen (Mythic) Arena: Tournament of Souls Arena Soul Fighter Event Pass with New Rewards

Little Legends Species: Khaat'Sai

Soul Fighter in Wild Rift

Wild Rift will have six unique Soul Fighter skins, an exclusively designed game mode, and a separate in-client narrative experience.

New Game Mode: Tag Duel Tag Duel is a game mode specifically designed for League of Legends Wild Rift. It's a one-on-one game mode where each player can select three champions and can freely swap between the three selected champions with a cooldown. In this mode, you can take the combos into your own hands instead of needing your teammates to finish off the play. The first player to reach four kills will emerge victorious.

Champion Launch: Nilah the Joy Unbound

Skins Soul Fighter Nilah Soul Fighter Draven Soul Fighter Draven (Special Edition) Soul Fighter Yasuo Soul Fighter Irelia Soul Fighter Xin Zhao

Soul Fighter Event Pass

In-Client Narrative Experience (WR Exclusive) This exclusive narrative experience will feature an original story within the world of Soul Fighter told through the eyes of Draven and Yasuo. Playing matches on Wild Rift will progress you through a visual novel which also has a minigame to test your skill. Progressing through the event rewards tokens that can be spent in the event shop. Arcade Mode will be unlockable via tokens. Arcade Mode will let you play through a series of minigames as your favorite Soul Fighter Champion.



Soul Fighter in Legends of Runeterra

Skins Soul Fighter Nidalee (Epic) Soul Fighter Viego *Epic) Soul Fighter Sett (Epic) Soul FIghter Samira (Rare) Soul Fighter Jhin (Rare) Soul Fighter Gwen (Rare) Soul Fighter Pyke (Rare) Soul Fighter Evelynn

Soul Fighter Event Pass

New Emotes and Cardbacks

Soul Fighter, the new game modes, the skins, and all event-related content goes live globally on League of Legends, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra on July 10, 2023.