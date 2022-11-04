Soulstone Survivors – Release Date, Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Take on the Lords of the Void and become a god in Soulstone Survivors. Keep reading to learn more about Soulstone Survivors, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Soulstone Survivors Release Date: November 7, 2022

Soulstone Survivors releases on November 7, 2022. It will be available on Early Access on PC.

Soulstone Survivors gameplay

Soulstone Survivors is a top-down action roguelite game with bullet hell elements. Players take control of one of 14 available classes, with more most likely coming in the future. Each of these classes has its own playstyle and abilities. Players will need to find the class that fits their playstyle. These classes’ weapons and stats can be upgraded using the materials players will find during their runs. This is the game’s main source of progression, as players will do multiple runs to improve their characters, which will improve their chances of survival.

If you are familiar with the game Vampire Survivors, Soulstone Survivor’s gameplay is similar to that. In the game levels, players must defeat various enemies, earning money and experience in the process. Whenever players level up, they can pick between randomly selected abilities. These abilities are either active, damaging abilities, or passive abilities. The active abilities activate on cooldown, while the passive abilities are always up. Players need to build a good combination of actives and passives so that their runs will go smoothly.

In each level, players start off by fighting smaller, weaker mobs. After killing a certain number of them, a boss monster arrives, which the player must also kill. This happens again and again until the player defeats all of that stage’s bosses, or the player dies, whichever one comes first. Each run rewards the player with materials that they can use to upgrade their class starting weapons, as well as their stats like health and damage. You can also use the materials you get from your runs to unlock other classes.

Soulstone Survivors story

You play as a Void Hunter, someone with the strength to fight the Lords of the Void and their countless minions. As a Void Hunter, you must use everything at your disposal to take the Lords of the Void and retrieve their Soulstones, powerful stones that can give you godlike powers. You must collect them all, and become a god amongst men.

This game is actually one of the roguelites we recommended a few months back, as well as one of the game demos we really enjoyed during the Steam Next Fest. For more gaming news from us, click here.