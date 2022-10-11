Steam Next Fest is one of the best places to find up-and-coming games that you might want to play. That is why for the Steam Next Fest this October, I decided to try out a bunch of game demos and came up with a list of games to try. Keep reading to learn more about my personal top 10 Steam Next Fest game demos for you to try out.

10. Undecember

Release Date: October 12, 2022

Developed by: Needs Games

Published by: LINE GAMES Corporation

Undecember is an online hack-and-slash role-playing game. It is currently available on Android and iOS, with a PC release coming on October 12, 2022. The game is like your typical hack-and-slash game, where you navigate your character through hundreds of enemies, and watch as big damage numbers fill the screen. It’s also an online game, so you are able to meet and team up with players on the same server as you. The encounters and exploration in this game happen in instanced dungeons, so you won’t run into players outside of your party when exploring. As you explore and defeat enemies, you will be able to loot equipment that will help you deal even more damage, or protect yourself from enemies.

The player doesn’t have any set class, instead, they can change their playstyle by equipping a different weapon, as well as changing the equipped skills. this allows the player to experience all of the possible playstyles with only one character, instead of having to create alternate characters. The game’s skill system is also very interesting, as the player lays their skills out in a grid. It’s kinda hard to explain it unless you’ve tried the game out for yourself, so you should try it out to understand what I mean.

I recommend this game for those who like seeing big numbers appear on the screen as well as for those who want to spend some fun time with their friends. Just remember that since this is basically an MMORPG, the player can expect to grind a lot in the game.

9. Zero Sievert

Release Date: November 22, 2022

Developed by: CABO Studio

Published by: CABO Studio

Zero Sievert is a top-down survival roguelite shooter. It releases on November 22, 2022, on PC. You play as a survivor, inside one of the bunkers that survived the apocalypse. As a survivor, your task is to go out into the destroyed world, and scavenge whatever food, water, weapons, and other supplies you might find. Of course, exploration is not a walk in the park. While exploring, you will encounter wildlife (both mutated and not), pockets of deadly radiation, and even other people. After scavenging all that you can, you must extract from the location, before you are killed by any of the world’s dangers. Death is not the end, however, so even if you die, you can still try again. Of course, you’ll lose anything you found in your exploration, but that’s the price you have to pay.

While in the bunker, you can upgrade your living conditions, mod your weapons, and even improve your relationship with the other residents. This is important, as having the right friends will go a long way if you want to survive.

8. Hunt the Night

Release Date: TBA

Developed by: Moonlight Games

Published by: DANGEN Entertainment

Hunt the Night is a top-down Soulslike Action RPG. It is available for wishlisting on PC, with the possibility of console releases in the future. The player takes control of Vesper, a member of The Stalkers. As a Stalker, it is your job to explore the vast world of Medhram, filled with ruins and horrors. Using various weapons and dark powers, you must conquer these dungeons, and take back the Night.

Don’t let the game’s pixel graphics fool you. Hunt the Night is a hard game. Like most Soulslike games, you will most likely find yourself dying, again and again, each death restarting your progress. Of course, this isn’t all you’ll do in the game. As you play and progress more, surviving in the game’s many dungeons becomes easier and easier. As you explore, you will find various weapons and powers, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. It is up to you to find the weapon and power that fits your playstyle.

7. Stick it to the Stickman

Release Date: 2023

Developed by: Free Lives

Published by: Devolver Digital

Stick it to the Stickman is a 2D side-scrolling beat-em-up roguelite. It is set to release on PC, however, a demo is available here. You take control of a Stickman, tired of his office work. Using a variety of attacks and weaponry, you must fight your way to the top, where you confront your boss. Defeating your boss, however, is not the end, as you are sent right back down to repeat the process over and over again.

This game is a roguelite, meaning that you can unlock new things every run that you can use in your next ones. This includes new classes, new attacks, and even new locations. The replayability of this game is really high, and I highly recommend it if you’re just looking for a way to vent your stress.

6. Asterigos: Curse of the Stars

Release Date: December 2022

Developed by: Acme Gamestudio

Published by: tinyBuild

Asterigos is a third-person Soulslike action RPG. It is available on Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC, and is set to release on October 11, 2022. You take control of Hilda, a warrior searching for her lost father. As you explore the cursed city of Alphes, you will find clues as to your father’s whereabouts, as well as find out just what exactly happened in this city.

The game itself is a somewhat simplified Soulslike game, perfect for those who are looking to find their first one. If you want to read about our first impression of the game, you can head on over to this article here. If you want to learn more about its release date, as well as a simplified explanation of its gameplay and story on the other hand, then head over here.

5. Dredge

Release Date: 2023

Developed by: Black Salt Games

Published by: Black Salt Games

Dredge is a single-player fishing game, with a focus on exploration and ship driving. A playable demo is available on PC and is set for a 2023 release. The game is also expected to come out on other consoles. You play as a fisherman, although you spend most of your time driving your boat around the ocean. As a fisherman, you need to go out into the ocean to find fish that you can sell. Once you have sold them, you can use your money to upgrade your boat.

The game is a somewhat relaxing game, as you spend most of your days just fishing and selling them. However, as you progress through the game, you will realize that things aren’t as they seem. Most of the time, the townsfolk warn you about what darkness brings to anyone caught in the ocean at night. It is up to you to figure out what is going on, and to put an end to it if needed.

4. 9 Years of Shadows

Release Date: November 14, 2022

Developed by: Halberd Studios

Published by: Freedom Games

9 Years of Shadows is a 2D action-adventure Metroidvania game. It is available on PC and is set to release on November 14, 2022. The game will also release on the Nintendo Switch in the first quarter of 2023.

In this game, you play Europa, a warrior fighting to bring back color into the world. As a Metroidvania game, you will be doing a lot of exploring and backtracking as you go through Talos Castle. While going through the castle, you will meet various people who will help you on your journey. You will also meet various foes, as well as different ways to defeat them. If you enjoyed Metroid and Castlevania games while growing up, then this game is for you.

If you want to read more details about the game, like its gameplay or story, click here.

3. Soulstone Survivors

Release Date: November 7, 2022

Developed by: Game Smithing Limited

Published by: Game Smithing Limited

Soulstone Survivors is a top-down roguelite hack-and-slash. It is available on PC and will release on November 7, 2022. The game has a playable demo available for download, as well as a prologue.

If you’ve played and liked Vampire Survivors, then you will also find this game interesting. Much like Vampire Survivors, the player chooses a character and enters maps to defeat enemies. While doing this, the player will level up and can select a power-up that will help them. As time passes by, so too will the enemies increase in power. After defeating a set amount of enemies, an elite monster will spawn, which players will also need to defeat. Once you make it through the map or die, you will be transported back to the main menu. There, you can spend the resources you found to upgrade weapons, and skills, or even unlock new characters.

If you like seeing big damage numbers pop up on your screen, then this game is definitely for you.

2. Rhythm Sprout

Release Date: Early 2023

Developed by: SURT

Published by: tinyBuild

Rhythm Sprout is a rhythm game that uses original music tracks. It is set to release in Early 2023, and will come to PC, Playstation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and the Nintendo Switch. At the moment, however, it is only available for wishlisting on PC. The PC version, however, has a playable demo that you can try out.

Rhythm Sprout is a fairly simple rhythm game. The player only has three buttons and has to press them to the beat of the music. Hitting the right beats lets you progress through the level while missing them resets your combo and holds your progress back. While going through each level, the player will encounter mini-bosses who will stop their progress. The player must defeat them before being able to progress again.

This is a good first rhythm game, as the songs aren’t too hard, and the small amount of buttons to press also helps.

1. Potionomics

Release Date: October 17, 2022

Developed by: Voracious Games

Published by: XSEED Games

Potionomics is a business management and life simulator game. It will release on October 17, 2022, on PC. The game follows the story of Sylvia, a witch who inherits a potion store from her uncle. Instead of the beautiful potion store she expected, she is met with a rundown store on the verge of collapse. It is, therefore, up to her to rebuild the potion store her uncle started, and make it thrive amidst the competition.

This game is my highest recommended game because of how much it stands out against the other games on this list. The game’s art direction is amazing, and the gameplay is also well done. The incorporation of the deck-building mechanics into the game does not feel out of place, and the management parts of the game are also intuitive. The characters of the game is very likable, and there is sure to be a favorite character for every player. Who knows? You might even end up with one of them,

If you are also interested in this game, then you can check out my first impressions of the game here.