5 Roguelite Games You Should Play This August 2022

Looking to introduce yourself to Roguelite games, or perhaps seeking more games to add to your library? Here’s my pick of 5 Roguelites for August 2022.

Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors is a time survival game with minimalistic gameplay and roguelite elements.

There’s no place where to hide, all you can do is try to survive a cursed night and get as much gold as possible for the next survivor, before Death inevitably puts an end to your struggles.

Vampire Survivors remains in Early Access, but don’t let it fool you. This game packs tens if not hundreds of hours of gameplay in it already, with thousands of possible permutations of weapons, Arcanas, and characters to make sure every run is different. The Castlevania inspired minimalist roguelite is an easy start: it works on mouse, keyboard, controller, or even touch screen. This intuitive onboarding doesn’t mean a low ceiling, however, as figuring out the combination that works for each clear may take dozens of clears.

As of the time of writing, the game is on Patch 0.9.0, nearing the full release. According to the game’s Steam page, all 24 characters and 20 power-ups are already in the game, meanwhile 47 out of 49 weapons, 9 out of 10 stages, 16 out of 22 Arcanas, and 5 out of 6 Major Relics are already in the game, so it might as well be the full release.

Hades

Hades is a god-like rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant’s critically acclaimed titles, including the fast-paced action of Bastion, the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor, and the character-driven storytelling of Pyre.

Battle Out Of Hell: As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, you’ll wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story with each unique escape attempt.

Unleash The Fury Of Olympus: The Olympians have your back! Meet Zeus, Athena, Poseidon, and many more, and choose from their dozens of powerful Boons that enhance your abilities. There are thousands of viable character builds to discover as you go.

Befriend Gods, Ghosts, and Monsters: A fully-voiced cast of colorful, larger-than-life characters is waiting to meet you! Grow your relationships with them, and experience thousands of unique story events as you learn about what’s really at stake for this big, dysfunctional family.

Built for Replayability: New surprises await each time you delve into the ever-shifting Underworld, whose guardian bosses will remember you. Use the powerful Mirror of Night to grow permanently stronger, and give yourself a leg up the next time you run away from home.

Nothing Is Impossible: Permanent upgrades mean you don’t have to be a god yourself to experience the exciting combat and gripping story. Though, if you happen to be one, crank up the challenge and get ready for some white-knuckle action that will put your well-practiced skills to the test.

Supergiant Games’ masterpiece, Hades, is still a must-play two years after its release. Hades puts you in the blazing feet of Zagreus as he makes his way out of Hell itself. It is by no means a highway, as thousands of enemies stand in his way courtesy of his father Hades.

This multi-award winning game is an experience and a half, and whether you’re a beginner to roguelites or a multi-running veteran, Hades is a premier choice to sink your hours and days into.

Risk of Rain 2

Survive and Alien Planet: Over a dozen handcrafted locales await, each packed with challenging monsters and enormous bosses that oppose your continued existence. Fight your way to the final boss and escape or continue your run indefinitely to see just how long you can survive. A unique scaling system means both you and your foes limitlessly increase in power over the course of a game.

Discover Powerful New Items: More than 110 items keep each run fresh and full of new challenge. The more items you collect, the more their effects combine, the more surprising some of those combinations might be. The more items you encounter, the more lore (and strategy) you’ll discover through the logs.

Unlock New Ways to Play: Unlock a crew of eleven playable survivors, each with their own unique combat style and alternate skills to master. Learn the secrets of the Artifacts to toggle gameplay modifiers like friendly fire, random survivor spawns, item selection and more. With randomized stages, enemies, and items, no run will ever be the same.

Play Solo or Co-Op: Tackle the adventure solo or with up to three friends in online co-op, or compete in the rotating challenge of the Prismatic Trials. Brand new survivors like the Captain and MUL-T join classic survivors such as the Engineer, Huntress, and–of course–the Commando.

Initially made available in Early Access in March 2019, Risk of Rain 2 fully released 2 years ago. If you’re not new to roguelites, you may have heard of this one before, or even picked it up for a couple (hundred) runs, then forgot about it. Earlier this year though, Risk of Rain 2 launched its Survivors of the Void expansion, building on the base game with even more content like new pickups, weapons, and even a stage.

Stacklands

Stacklands is a village builder where you stack cards to collect food, build structures, and fight creatures.

For example, dragging a ‘Villager’ card on top of a ‘Berry Bush’ card will spawn ‘Berry’ cards which the villagers can eat to survive!

Sell Cards: You can also sell cards to get coins which you can then use to buy Card Packs. Packs contain multiple cards that you can use to expand your village. Every pack has a focus such as Cooking, Farming or Building.

At the end of every Moon you’ll need to feed all your villagers – so make sure you have enough food, or your villagers will starve!

Features 200+ Cards to collect 60+ Ideas to find 50+ Quests to complete 13 different Card Packs to buy 5-7 hours of playtime

Combat: A Villager bumping into an evil creature will engage in an automatic battle. Fight Goblins, Bears, Rats and more! Improve your Villager’s combat abilities by giving them weapons or by making them team up against enemies.

Find Ideas: Expand your knowledge by finding Idea Cards. An Idea Card will tell you how to create new cards, for example: stack 2 Wood, 1 Stone and 1 Villager to build a House.

Stacklands is quite possible the most unique game in this list. At first glance, it doesn’t seem like a roguelite, but at its core, the card game deserves to be on this list. As you play Stacklands, it reveals itself to be simple fun with complex potential.

The playstyle might not be for everyone, but if you’re the very least bit into roguelites, Stacklands is worth checking out.

h8machine

are you tired of collecting cards one by one and having to remove the crap ones from your deck as a deckbuilder game goes on? in h8machine, you grab packets of cards with their own “personalities” instead, internet stereotypes and whatnot. each of these personalities contributes 1/3 of your deck, and you can mix&match them to easily form decks with a pre-constructed feel

h8machine is an upcoming roguelite deckbuilder. set to release this early August. It’s completely understandable to not get into this game, as it has a specific sense of humor, but if you fit into its niche it seems like it would be great fun. It’s hard to say anything about it without it being released, so all we can do now is wait.

