ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) hit the road to take on the TCU Horned Frogs (5-4) Monday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a South Alabama-TCU prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the South Alabama-TCU College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: South Alabama-TCU Odds

South Alabama: +13.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +800

TCU: -13.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -1400

Over: 136.5 (-105)

Under: 136.5 (-115)

How to Watch South Alabama-TCU

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why South Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

South Alabama is 7-3 to start the season, and they have won four of their last five games. Now, they have not played any super tough competition, but it is a good sign that they are beating those teams. They have played a lot of close games, as well. This is going to come in handy as they now know how to win the close ones. The spread is large Monday night, but the Jaguars know how to get themselves into games and keep themselves in games.

They do have one tough matchup this season, and that was a road game against Ole Miss. In that game, the Jaguars came up short, but they played them close. They held Ole Miss to 32.8 percent shooting, and they shot 38.5 percent themselves. They were actually able to cut the lead to three late in the second half before losing it. The point of this is to say South Alabama can hang with power conference teams. If the Jaguars just play their game, they will have a great chance to cover the spread.

TCU does not score the basketball well. They are averaging 69.0 points per game, which is last in the Big 12, and fifth-worst of all power-5 (Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, ACC, Big East) teams. Along with that, the Horned Frogs have the lowest field goal percentage, second-lowest three-point percentage, and the lowest free throw percentage in the Big 12. With the lack of scoring from TCU, South Alabama will have a good chance to cover the spread.

Why TCU Will Cover The Spread/Win

TCU is not playing their best basketball. However, they are 5-4 at home this season. That is all five of their wins. In those games, TCU has beaten nobody outstanding, but they did handle Xavier pretty easily. With that, the Horned Frogs have not allowed more than 72 points in any of their home games, so their defensive play has come up big. If they can continue that, TCU will be able to win big to stay unbeaten at home.

Speaking of defense, TCU has played decent defense all season. They just allowed 83 points to Vanderbilt, but the most points allowed in a game before that was just 76. They are holding opponents to 42.5 percent shooting, and 30.2 percent from beyond the arc. South Alabama is not a great shooting team, and they do not make a lot of threes. TCU should not have any problems keeping the Jaguars below their season average in scoring, which is just over 73 points per game. If the Horned Frogs can do that, they will be able to cover.

Final South Alabama-TCU Prediction & Pick

I am not a huge fan of the way TCU is playing right now. For that reason, I am going to take South Alabama to cover this spread on the road.

Final South Alabama-TCU Prediction & Pick: South Alabama +13.5 (-106)