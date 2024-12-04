After taking down in-state rival Clemson, South Carolina football fans expected College Football Playoff consideration in the latest rankings update. Those dreams were quickly dashed as the Gamecocks find themselves on the outside looking in ahead of conference championship week. South Carolina football fans flocked to social media to rip the committee for their decision, per Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports.

“CFP chair Warde Manuel said that teams not playing in conference championships will not be re-evaluated because their resumes are complete. So, I think he's saying that Alabama will remain above Miami who will remain above Ole Miss who will remain above South Carolina.

“This doesn't make sense, because wouldn't South Carolina's win over Clemson become even more impressive if Clemson wins the ACC title game?”

Dave Portnoy shared his opinion on South Carolina football.

“Let me state loud and clear. South Carolina should be in ahead of Alabama. And I have a 100k future on Bama.”

Another fan knows something ain't right.

“So, just to get it straight: A win over a Top 12 Clemson team on the road – which feels like a pretty big piece of a resume, especially this time of year – moved South Carolina up… one spot. A win over 5-6 Auburn at home moved Alabama up… two spots. THE RIG IS IN!”

Guys, I think they've got a point here.

“Louisville went from unranked to No. 16 in the selection committee’s rankings after the Cardinals beat Clemson on the road a few weeks ago. South Carolina moves up ONE spot after doing the same.”

Uh oh, he hit them with the old Switcheroo. Makes perfect sense.

“If South Carolina had beaten Alabama in Columbia by 2 points almost 2 months ago, and since then: – Bama went 6-0 (3 ranked wins, 2 wins over teams that beat SC) – SC went 4-2 (with a 21-point loss to a team Bama beat by 26). There’s no way the committee would put SC over Bama.”

One fan went against the grain on it.

“No, it makes perfect sense. The committee is actually taking the correct approach. For teams not playing, the 13th data point of their opponents should not factor.”

South Carolina football still had a great year

This is a program on the come-up. Head coach Shane Beamer made his case after their Clemson win.

“Who are the 12 best teams right now?” Beamer said. “It's hard for me to say that we're not one of 'em. I get it; we have three losses. I certainly understand that. Two of those losses are by a total of five points. And you look at when those losses occurred, the health of our team, the circumstances around those games. And then you look at where we are right now. I feel like we're certainly one of the 12 best. I wouldn't want to play us.”

We'll eventually learn the Gamecocks fate when the final CFP rankings are released on Sunday, December 8.