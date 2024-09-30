The South Carolina football team has a big game this weekend as they will be taking on #12 Ole Miss. The Rebels dropped a shocker at home this past weekend against Kentucky, so they are coming into this game desperate for a victory. It won't be easy, however, as the Gamecocks have looked good this season, and they will be getting quarterback LaNorris Sellers back for this game. Sellers went down with an injury against LSU, and did not play against Akron.

“South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers is back for the Gamecocks this week after missing the Akron game with a sprained ankle,” Pete Thamel said in a post. “He's listed atop the depth chart as the Gamecocks host Ole Miss.”

This is big news for the South Carolina football team, and it was nice that they had their bye week before this huge matchup. Head coach Shane Beamer told the media during the bye week that he expected a lot of injured players to be good for this Ole Miss game, so that's huge for the Gamecocks.

“I think everybody should be fine for Ole Miss,” Shane Beamer said last week, according to an article from On3. “If we were playing this week, it would be ‘questionable’ for a handful of those guys. Rocket would be the one that would be the most ‘questionable,’ if you will, in regards to being able to play a game this week. But everyone else would be fine for a game on Saturday. Obviously, a bye week is coming at a really, really good time where we have two weeks to get ready for the next one. I anticipated everybody being ready to go for Ole Miss, though, for sure.”

LaNorris Sellers has struggled a little bit this season

LaNorris Sellers hasn't had a ton of action so far this season because of the missed time from the injury, but when he has played, he struggled a little bit. So far on the year. Sellers is 29-53 through the air for 393 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. His completion percentage is just 55%, and he has as many picks as touchdown passes. That certainly isn't ideal.

Sellers was able to play in the first two South Carolina football games this season against Old Dominion and Kentucky, and the Gamecocks got wins in both of those games. The ankle injury came in week three against LSU, and that was a game that South Carolina let slip away. They had a big lead, but they let the Tigers come back and win it.

This weekend's game against Ole Miss is huge. In this conference, a second loss at this point in the season would be detrimental to SEC title and College Football Playoff hopes. One team this weekend is going to pick up a big win and they'll be feeling good after, and the other is going to be in trouble going forward.

South Carolina and Ole Miss will kick off at 3:30 ET on Saturday from Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. The game will be airing on ESPN, and the Rebels are currently favored by nine points.