The South Carolina Gamecocks have high hopes of joining the elite in the Southeastern Conference next season, but their offseason program has stumbled at the start of February. Head coach Shane Beamer has suspended 3 freshman for off-the-field violations.

Those players include Monteque Rhames II, Anthony Rose and Cameron Upshaw. The Associated Press reported Rhames, 18, was booked Thursday night and was being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on charges of carrying weapons on school property and obstructing justice.

Beamer did not offer any excuses for the young players actions. “Our student-athletes know what is expected of them,” Beamer said. “They know that both the university and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions.”

Rose is a defensive back from Miami who redshirted last season after enrolling in 2022. Rhames and Upshaw were part of the Gamecocks’ most recent recruiting class. They enrolled at the school in January. Rhames is a defensive lineman from Sumter, South Carolina, while Perry is a safety from Perry, Florida.

The Gamecocks finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record while finishing third in the East Division of the Southeastern Conference behind national champion Georgia and Tennessee. South Carolina earned a spot in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl where Shane Beamer’s team dropped a 45-38 decision to Notre Dame.

The Gamecocks were led by quarterback Spencer Rattler, who completed 264 of 399 passes for 3,026 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The quarterback is not much of a running threat, as he he gained just 73 yards on the ground but he did score 3 touchdowns.

Many expected Rattler to declare for the NFL Draft, but he will return to Beamer and the Gamecocks in the 2023 season.